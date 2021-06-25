'Tremendously blessed': Port Byron superintendent prepares for final graduation before retiring

Heading into his final graduation ceremony as Port Byron Central School District superintendent, Neil O'Brien feels pride and gratitude.
The commencement at Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School Friday will cap off O'Brien's 17-year run with the district, with high school principal Mike Jorgensen taking over as superintendent on July 1. O'Brien's last day is June 30.
"It'll be my 17th (graduation.) I'll joke with the kids that it took me 17 years to graduate, it only took them 13," O'Brien said.
O'Brien said he feels good about his accomplishments and the people he has worked with since joining the district in 2004. He credited the Port Byron board of education, the district's administration, teachers and staff and said the district has seen improvements over the years, including finances and graduation rate.
He noted that Port Byron students attended school in-person about 160 days out of a 180-day school year, as the district implemented a "pod system" for the majority of the school year, in which students stayed in one classroom throughout the day.
O'Brien, who will be heading to Florida, said the Port Byron community has been supportive of the district and noted that his own children went through the school system and "excelled and made great friends." Overall, O'Brien feels good about the years he spent in the district.
"I feel tremendously blessed," he said. "By all accounts, the school district is much better off today than it was 17 years ago, and I've said I think it's going to be even better under Mike."
Jorgensen said a school district superintendent's job requires someone to essentially be available at all hours of the day all year long, "so you're never really off the clock." He lauded O'Brien for his work over the last 17 years.
"He's going to be able to enjoy some time away with his wife and family and travel a little bit, but he's done a lot for Port Byron over the years to make sure that our kids and our families have the best learning opportunities, so it's just a culmination of the work that he's done over time," Jorgensen said. "It's bittersweet because he's done a lot of great stuff here, and he's always a phone call away, but I lean on him quite a bit as a resource so knowing he won't be around every day will take some getting used to."
That said, Jorgensen said he is excited for his next opportunity and is happy O'Brien will have some time to enjoy himself.
Angie Hitchcock, president of the Port Byron Teachers Association, acknowledged O'Brien at a retirement party last week at Old Hickory Farm in Weedsport, with current teachers, retirees and others attending.
Hitchcock said Thursday that she has known O'Brien for years, and while "he and I have butted heads as superintendents and union presidents do," she believes they also worked together to improve the district. She added that his leadership regarding the district's finances allowed teachers to focus on the students instead of worrying about cuts and layoffs.
"We do appreciate his leadership over the years, how well he's directed the district financially," she said.
Hitchcock said that she believes the graduation Friday will likely be more emotional for O'Brien than he realizes.
"When you are vested in a district for as long as he has been, the district leaves a mark on you, in some good ways and some not-so-good ways. But I think he was given up himself to the district," she said. "I think walking away, and rightfully so, he deserves his retirement for sure, he's earned it, but I think the absence of the everyday life of what it's like to be involved in education will take a higher emotional toll on him than he realizes."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.