'Tremendously blessed': Port Byron superintendent prepares for final graduation before retiring

O'Brien, who will be heading to Florida, said the Port Byron community has been supportive of the district and noted that his own children went through the school system and "excelled and made great friends." Overall, O'Brien feels good about the years he spent in the district.

"I feel tremendously blessed," he said. "By all accounts, the school district is much better off today than it was 17 years ago, and I've said I think it's going to be even better under Mike."

Jorgensen said a school district superintendent's job requires someone to essentially be available at all hours of the day all year long, "so you're never really off the clock." He lauded O'Brien for his work over the last 17 years.

"He's going to be able to enjoy some time away with his wife and family and travel a little bit, but he's done a lot for Port Byron over the years to make sure that our kids and our families have the best learning opportunities, so it's just a culmination of the work that he's done over time," Jorgensen said. "It's bittersweet because he's done a lot of great stuff here, and he's always a phone call away, but I lean on him quite a bit as a resource so knowing he won't be around every day will take some getting used to."