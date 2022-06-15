Two Cayuga County-area educators recognized by state for excellence in teaching

Two Cayuga County-area educators are among the recipients acknowledged by the state with a teaching award.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced those recognized for the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award, according to a news release from the governor's office. Among the 54 awardees, as listed on the State University of New York website, are Daniel Bondgren, Jordan-Elbridge High School teacher, and Prin Furst, a teacher at Auburn High School.

Bondgren teaches advanced placement biology, general chemistry, general Earth science, general physics and regents chemistry, SUNY said. He is the head varsity soccer coach and he co-founded and is the co-organizer of the Jordan-Elbridge Graduates of Distinction Program. SUNY also said Bondgren is a member of the "Science Leadership Community through the local BOCES" and he "facilitates authentic research-based curriculum on photosynthesis and respiration."

Purst is a chemistry and life science teacher. Her accolades include being Central Science Teachers Association of New York State Chemistry Section Area Representative, being on the New Generation Science Standards Department of Education Science Standards Writing Team in 2015 and being a Collegial Circle Leader for three school years, SUNY said. She will also help the Auburn district develop its science curriculum for the P-TECH program.

The 54 prekindergarten-12 public school teachers, from 10 regions throughout the state, who received the award were "rewarded for their impressive skillset as an educator and commitment to success for all of their students," the governor's office said in the news release.

The recipients were spotlighted following an extensive application period, in which various New York State professional education associations were involved in the selection process, the news release said. The governor's office also said honorees will get a $5,000 stipend distributed by the State University of New York to apply toward professional learning opportunities to continue to developing their knowledge and skills in order to further support student growth.

"Before, throughout, and as we move past this pandemic, teachers have selflessly shown up for our kids and deserve our immense gratitude," Hochul said in the news release. "It is impossible to recognize each one for their hard work and effort, but I am pleased to congratulate 54 outstanding educators for their commitment to their students. They embody the values and mindset that every educator should have, and I applaud them for inspiring thousands of children across our great state."

Awardees also get "professional engagement opportunities to share insights on their successful teaching practices, curriculum and instruction, and professional learning," the release said. The recipients will also be working with policymakers, university leaders in teacher education regional development leaders and school leaders to advise regarding trends in education.

"We are pleased to have SUNY be a part of celebrating our talented and dedicated teachers. These recipients set the standard for what it means to effectively inspire young students to embrace and enjoy learning," Deborah F. Stanley, interim chancellor of SUNY, said in the news release. "I extend my congratulations to the awardees and thank all of our teachers for their commitment to education that builds success and confidence in students in and beyond the classroom."

