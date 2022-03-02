Two members reelected, one elected to NY state Board of Regents

The New York State Legislature elected a new member and reelected two members to the state Board or Regents.

Susan Mittler and Ruth B. Turner were reelected and Shino Tanikawa was brought on to the body, according to a news release from the Legislature.

The board is made up of 17 members elected by the Legislature for five- year terms, with one member elected for each of the state’s 13 judicial districts and four people serving at-large.

The board oversees the state Education Department and the University of the State of New York.

Tanikawa, of the 1st Judicial District, began advocating for education in the Parent Teacher Association of her daughter’s elementary school, the news release said. Since that time, she served on the Community Education Council District 2 for over 12 years, and is currently with the Citywide Council on High Schools as the public advocate appointee. She is also a co-chair and founding member of the Education Council Consortium.

Mittler, of the 6th Judicial District, has been an educator in the state for over 35 years, the release said.

Mittler was elected president of the Ithaca Teachers Association for nine consecutive two-year terms during her career. She was on the state Professional Standards and Practices Board from 2005 to 2013, serving as chairperson of the Subcommittee for Professional Standards.

"During this time, Mittler focused on developing authentic and valid assessments of educators and students. Throughout her career she was an active member of the New York State PTA on the local, district and state levels addressing legislation, diversity and substance abuse. Regent Mittler was first elected to the Board of regents in 2017," the release said.

Turner, of the 7th Judicial District, Turner worked as a licensed clinical social worker for over 24 years. She served for 13 years within the Rochester City School District, the release said, as executive director of Student Support Services, a school social worker and most recently, chief of Student Support Services and Social Emotional Learning. She was first elected to the board in 2021.

"Turner is committed to the intersection between social work, social welfare and education, and as an educator believes in the principles of restorative practices, equity, diversity and inclusion," the release said.

“The new and returning regents have an important role as we continue to work through the hardships the pandemic placed on our education system. I'm extremely confident in their qualifications and diverse skills to help give the best possible education to every child in this state. The Senate Democratic Majority is committed to a system that supports our children from the cradle to college, and I look forward to working with them to ensure that goal. Congratulations to Shino Tanikawa, Susan W. Mittler, and Ruth B. Turner," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in the release.

