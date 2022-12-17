'Two schools together': Auburn High School students teach skills to elementary children

AUBURN — Slowly but surely, Jaxon Barski demonstrated a new skill he learned during an event at Owasco Elementary School.

Jaxson, 9, spelled his name in American Sign Language at the end of an event where students in Auburn High School's Z-Club taught skills and did activities with teacher Megan Buckley's fourth grade class Friday. Different stations were set up throughout the gym, where the high school students taught the younger children a skill or activity, such as ASL and different crafts.

Occasionally pausing between letters, Jaxson spelled his name in ASL in front of some of his classmates. He enjoyed hanging around with the older students.

"It was nice of them to take time out of their day to do it with us," he said.

The fourth-grade students switched to a different station every 15 minutes. Watching her students interact with the Z-Club members with a wide smile on her face, Buckley said some stations pertained to subjects her children are learning in class, such as cursive and multiplication facts. Other stations were related to skills Buckley said the children might not otherwise get to learn about, such as learning how to speak Norwegian.

Buckley said she previously taught some of the high school students when she was a third-grade teacher at Herman Avenue Elementary School. She said her current students enjoyed spending time with and learning from the Z-Club members.

"I think it's cool to see the kids that I once taught teaching the kids that I now teach, and they're doing great," she said. "They're good teachers."

The gym was abuzz with different activities, such as ninth graders Ella Losani and cousins Angie and Adelyn Bartolotta, all 14, making friendship bracelets with fourth-grade students Mariana Barbuto and Dahlia Oliver, both 9. Later, Dahlia was at a station making handprinted wreaths with twins and high school juniors Riley and Briana Gabbert, both 16. The siblings talked about why helping out in the community is important to them.

"To put it simple, put some good back in the world," Riley said. Briana said she simply likes helping others because it makes her happy.

Toward the middle of the gym, club members and lacrosse players Grace Breeze, Caroline Smith and Danielle Swientoniowski played with different fourth-grade students. At one point, Enzo Gower, 9, and Camden DeBois, 10, played with the trio. Occasionally, the tennis ball they were using would make its way to other stations, and other students would give the ball back. Caroline said she enjoyed being a part of the event.

"I like being able to teach them something I love to do, and it's fun seeing them have fun with it too and just learning something new," she said.

Julie Liccion, the Z-Club advisor, said those students are also in her Youth to Youth Club, where older students act as role models for and do activities with younger students. Liccion said Friday's event was beneficial for the club members and the fourth-graders.

"The older kids really enjoy teaching the younger students, they enjoy working with them. They enjoy their energy, their spunk, and they like to see the rewards they're getting out of it, the looks on their faces and things like that," Liccion said, looking around at the gym. "And that's a lot of what we're seeing here today."

Lizzie Molloy, assistant principal at Owasco, said the activities were going well.

"It's a nice community event bringing our two schools together," Molloy said.

Gallery: Auburn High School Z-Club members teach skills to Owasco Elementary students Z-Club 3 Z-Club 4 Z-Club Z-Club