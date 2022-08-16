Union Springs district appoints new middle school principal

Union Springs Middle School has brought in a new leader.

Nora Haldeman was approved as the middle school's principal by the Union Springs Central School District Board of Education Aug. 8 and started Aug. 9, according to a news release on the district's website.

“It’s such a great community and everyone has been extremely welcoming,” Haldeman said in the news release. “I was fortunate enough to meet with multiple stakeholder groups, and everyone just shared how wonderful the district is, and how fantastic the middle school is. It’s just a great place to be.”

Haldeman has over two decades of educational experience, the school district said, including five years as an assistant principal, two years of district office work and an additional 13 years as an English teacher. Her previous work includes serving as director of instructional technology, innovation, and data privacy officer.

“Nora’s half decade of experience as an assistant principal, along with her experiences as a director of technology during the COVID pandemic, enabled her to emerge as a strong candidate to lead our middle school from a very competitive applicant pool.” Dr. Jarett Powers, the Union Springs superintendent, said in the news release.

An Aug. 8 Union Springs district personnel report said Haldeman would be appointed for a four-year probationary period tentatively ending Aug. 8, 2026, with a salary of $95,000 for the 2022-2023 school year. Breana Mullen, who had previously been hired to be the middle school principal ahead of the start of the 2021-22 school year, is currently an assistant principal at the Mynderse Academy high school within the Seneca Falls Central School District.

Haldeman said her goals for the school year include creating strong relationships with staff and students and making sure students have opportunities to excel and grow.

"I want to provide students with opportunities to develop into well-rounded individuals who are going to make an impact on their community,” she said in the news release. “The great thing about being a principal is that I think you get to impact more people. You can focus on systems; you can focus on outcomes; you can focus on creating positive opportunities for students.”