Union Springs hires two new principals for next school year

The Union Springs Central School District has hired a pair of principals who will be coming in at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The district's board of education approved hiring Jason Dentel as the new principal of Union Springs High School, and Breana Mullen as Union Springs Middle School's leader, a news release on the district's website said. They both will start July 1.

Charles Walker, who has been serving as principal at both schools, is retiring after 11 years with the district.

Dentel began teaching in the Newark Central School District in 1998 and has been the assistant principal at Newark High School for the last two years, the news release said. He is married, has three children and lives in Palmyra. Dentel said he's looking forward to serving the Union Springs students, staff and community.

“I am excited for the opportunity to build on the work already being done at the high school,” he said in the news release.

Since 2010, Mullen has been an educator within the Seneca Falls Central School District. She has been an assistant principal in that district for the last four years.