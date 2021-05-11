Union Springs hires two new principals for next school year

The Union Springs Central School District has hired a pair of principals who will be coming in at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The district's board of education approved hiring Jason Dentel as the new principal of Union Springs High School, and Breana Mullen as Union Springs Middle School's leader, a news release on the district's website said. They both will start July 1.
Charles Walker, who has been serving as principal at both schools, is retiring after 11 years with the district.
Dentel began teaching in the Newark Central School District in 1998 and has been the assistant principal at Newark High School for the last two years, the news release said. He is married, has three children and lives in Palmyra. Dentel said he's looking forward to serving the Union Springs students, staff and community.
“I am excited for the opportunity to build on the work already being done at the high school,” he said in the news release.
Since 2010, Mullen has been an educator within the Seneca Falls Central School District. She has been an assistant principal in that district for the last four years.
Mullen enjoys many things about education, including seeing students help and encourage each other, the passion students have when they’re learning or creating and seeing the relationships between teachers and students that help students thrive, the district said. She is married and has two sons.
“Throughout the interview process, I met with administrators, faculty, staff, parents, and community members,” Mullen said in the news release. “It was clear to me that all the amazing things I’ve heard about Union Springs over the past decade of living in the area are completely true. There are wonderful things happening in the Middle School and I want to take every opportunity to work together to see them continue.”
According to a personnel recommendations report from the Union Springs district on the agenda for the school board's April 28 meeting, Dentel and Mullen were appointed to four-year probationary periods, both ending June 30, 2025. They will both separately receive $95,000 salaries for the 2021-2022 school year.
