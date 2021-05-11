Union Springs school budget proposal keeps taxes flat

The Union Springs Central School District is not looking to raise property taxes next year under its proposed budget.

The district's board of education adopted a proposed 2021-22 budget that community members will be able to vote on later this month. This $19,393,804 spending plan incorporates a flat property tax levy, according to the district's budget newsletter. These proposed total expenses would be 5.78% higher than the current budget.

The district said it acknowledges the financial difficulties the COVID-19 pandemic has put the community through.

"We know that some folks have been reassessed by various townships which will result in shifting tax burdens, that employment for other members of our community has not been as stable as it once was, and we acknowledge that there were budget lines that were underspent in this current school year because of the pandemic," the newsletter said.

The proposal also supports the district's efforts toward reducing class sizes and providing "meaningful intervention work to help our students close the gaps presented by the pandemic," the district said. The budget also helps provide updated technology to students, since the district's current inventory of Chromebooks have reached the end of their useful lives after being used so much for the last 18 months.

