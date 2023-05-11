Union Springs Central School District residents next week will be able to vote on a budget and a capital project proposal.

The proposed $21,392,539 budget for the 2023-24 school year, as explained in a newsletter on the Union Springs website, includes a tax levy increase of 1.31%, or around $100,000. The district noted that potential levy uptick is the same as it was for the 2022-23 budget.

The Union Springs board of education has put in significant effort to boost revenue to offset expenses such as inflation, rising costs, higher healthcare expenses and student needs, the newsletter said. Work to try to cover these costs has included applying for grants, advocating for more aid, finding savings opportunities and cutting expenses when possible and "seeking out higher interest rates for our deposits," the district said.

Another proposition for voters is a capital project at a cost not to exceed $3,210,000, focused on plumbing infrastructure. A .37% tax levy increase and around $615,000 in capital reserve money would be used to fund the endeavor. That .37% bump in the tax levy would be equal to an approximate tax increase of $4.44 for a home assessed at $100,000, the newsletter said.

"Much of the plumbing infrastructure at the high school is outdated and/or compromised, resulting in substantial damage and ineffectiveness. This includes concerns within the building, as well as exterior concerns, such as flooding on the roof and near the foundation of the building," the district said. "Our main building, built in 1936 is 87 years old and the pipes are clogged, compressed, corroded, or broken, and seemingly a source of continuous repair. There is a significant amount of work that will need to be undertaken to update our plumbing in the years ahead."

Several phases of plumbing improvements are anticipated for the project.

Another budget proposal would allow the school board to lease different vehicles for the facilities and maintenance department, including related costs, for an amount not to exceed an estimated overall cost of $75,000.

The last proposition concerns the Springport Free Library's proposed budget of $92,000, a $3,500 increase.

Community members will be able to vote on the budget, capital project, the other proposals and the election of three vacant three-year school board positions from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the gym lobby of Union Springs Middle/High School, 239 Cayuga St.