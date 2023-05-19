UNION SPRINGS — Months of work by Kailey Forbes resulted in a high honor from U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney.

Forbes, a senior at Union Springs High School, won Tenney's Congressional Art Competition in the 24th Congressional District. A three-judge panel selected Forbes' piece, "Duality," out of the 27 submissions from students in the 12-county district.

"Duality" is a self-portrait. Forbes told The Citizen that she took two photos of herself next to the mirror, one with her eyes open and another with her eyes closed.

"I spend a lot of time looking at myself in the mirror," Forbes said. "A lot of what I do is self-portraits. I was just trying to find a way to make it interesting so that it wasn't just my face."

Self-portraits are Forbes' forte because, she explained, it's hard for her to find someone else to model and portray what she wants to draw. Her approach produces award-winning artwork.

Forbes has long been interested in art — "I've been drawing forever," she said — but art classes she took in middle school motivated her to continue art studies in high school.

With her win in Tenney's contest, Forbes joins four other Union Springs students who have won the Congressional Art Competition in the past seven years. The previous winners won the competition held by former U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represented Cayuga County until this year.

Jason Charles, an art teacher at Union Springs High School, is proud of Forbes' success and all of his students' accolades. Another student, Catherine Gilmore, won a gold medal in the national Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Gilmore won the Congressional Art Competition last year with a pandemic-themed drawing.

"I honestly want the kids to just do the best work they could possibly do. That's what I care about," Charles told The Citizen. "From there, if judges select the work... that's just the cherry on top of the cake."

Forbes credited Charles for the art program's success. She thinks it's a reflection of "how great he is as a teacher and how his methods are really impactful and definitely make us better artists."

What Charles want people to know is that while they admire the finished product, a lot of time and energy went into producing the artwork. Forbes' winning piece, "Duality," is an example. She started working on the drawing at the beginning of the school year and it took months to finish.

"It's a testimony to the kids and the effort that they put forth in their work," Charles said. "That's why I think they have the successes that they have is because they really do put the work in."

As the winner of the Congressional Art Competition, Forbes will have "Duality" displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. A reception will be held in Washington, D.C., for the Congressional Art Competition winners from across the country. She plans to attend with her mother.

Although Forbes won't study art in college, she doesn't think her interest in drawing will wane. Since winning the Congressional Art Competition, people have asked her to make a piece for them.

"I think it's going to stay as a hobby or a side job maybe," Forbes said.