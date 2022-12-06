Union Springs voters overwhelmingly approve capital project, fund reserve

Union Springs Central School District voters overwhelmingly approved a pair of propositions on Tuesday night.

The first proposition, a capital improvement project, passed with 85% of the vote, 241-43.

The second proposition, on a capital reserve fund, passed with 86% of the vote, 244-40.

The capital project would not increase taxes, due to the district using $1 million in capital reserves and aid from New York state, according to a district newsletter on the project.

Both A.J. Smith Elementary School and Union Springs' middle school/high school will receive safety and security improvements under the project, including replacing particular interior doors, intrusion resistant window film for each at-grade window in the facilities, updating locks to lessen the number of keys needed to secure district buildings during an emergency situation and upgrading "exterior door contacts so we will know if a door is open or propped to the outside," the newsletter said.

The middle school/high school are also poised to have lockdown alarms and notifications systems installed, similar to those previously added to the elementary school. An evacuation pathway between the district bus garage and the elementary school would also be created in order to make sure students would have a safe way to evacuate to an alternate location if an emergency arose.

Voters also approved a second proposition, which will allow the district to create a new $1.5 million capital reserve intended to offset future costs for other later possible capital projects.