Unvaccinated students won't be allowed on campus at Cayuga Community College

Cayuga Community Community is still determining how the approaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate for SUNY students will impact the number of on-campus students.
SUNY announced in August that any students with on-campus obligations at any of its colleges must be vaccinated and show proof of vaccination by Monday, Sept. 27.
CCC president Dr. Brian Durant previously said the college is monitoring that information and students who aren't vaccinated by that day "will be removed from the institution." In that case, those students no longer able to finish their on-campus obligations could continue to take online classes and access services remotely. There is a process for seeking religious and medical exemptions. The mandate deadline only applies to on-campus students, not staff members.
Durant told The Citizen on Thursday that the number of CCC students who may not be coming back to campus as a result of the mandate is "fluid" but expected to be "relatively modest." The college did not have specific figures available as of Friday afternoon.
In response to an email from The Citizen regarding the student vaccination rates for CCC's Auburn and Fulton campuses, SUNY referred questions on vaccination rates to CCC, while noting that many SUNY campuses have reported vaccine rates of 90% or higher, "and they continue to reach out to students so we can get that percentage up closer to 100%."
Durant noted that the college has been "tremendously impressed" with students' response, their follow-ups with staff and their updates to CCC regarding where they are at in the vaccination process. Durant said college staff have worked diligently over the last several weeks to support students, secure proof of vaccination and to continuously identify those who are complaint with the SUNY mandate.
Andrew Poole, CCC's media and public relations associate, said the college was informed of the incoming vaccination deadline on Aug. 23, a week before the semester began. He also said he believes the college emailed students about the upcoming policy the night of Aug. 23.
"We've been at pretty steady contact with any student with an on-campus obligation since that point," Poole said. "We've been using a lot of different forms of communication to try to make sure we reach students on any available platform."
Durant said the timing of the announcement allowed staff to communicate with students ahead of the deadline.
"There was some time where students who will continue to make the choice or currently are still making the choice to not pursue the vaccination, they make schedule adjustments to adjust their on-campus obligations or perhaps they will make the choice proactively that at this point, given the policy, they're going to make changes to not have on-campus obligations," he said.
This deadline, like any other CCC policy or procedure, needs to be followed, Durant continued.
"(The college wants) to make sure that we provide students with options and as much advance notice as possible but also support their decisions and their actions as best we can, while also maintaining the institutional responsibility," he said.
Moving forward to future semesters, unless the policy is altered, the college will continue to inform returning students or prospective new students of the vaccine policy.
"People will have advance notice of steps that they need to take in order to have on-campus obligations," Durant said.
