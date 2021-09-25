Unvaccinated students won't be allowed on campus at Cayuga Community College

Durant noted that the college has been "tremendously impressed" with students' response, their follow-ups with staff and their updates to CCC regarding where they are at in the vaccination process. Durant said college staff have worked diligently over the last several weeks to support students, secure proof of vaccination and to continuously identify those who are complaint with the SUNY mandate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Poole, CCC's media and public relations associate, said the college was informed of the incoming vaccination deadline on Aug. 23, a week before the semester began. He also said he believes the college emailed students about the upcoming policy the night of Aug. 23.

"We've been at pretty steady contact with any student with an on-campus obligation since that point," Poole said. "We've been using a lot of different forms of communication to try to make sure we reach students on any available platform."

Durant said the timing of the announcement allowed staff to communicate with students ahead of the deadline.