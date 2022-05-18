 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Van Arsdale, Wood, Lovell and Calarco secure Auburn school board seats

Auburn school board candidate forum

Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education candidates Rachel Czyz, Jim Van Arsdale and Daniel Lovell participated in a forum at Cayuga Community College Tuesday afternoon, as shown in a screenshot of the debate from the college.

 Cayuga Community College

With all of the absentee and affidavit ballots counted Wednesday morning for the Auburn Enlarged City School District vote, a mix of familiar and new faces have won board of education seats.

Auburn's school board election, along with voting for the budget and another proposition, was held during the statewide school voting day Tuesday, but approximately 170 ballots cast as affidavit or absentee votes needed to be tallied Wednesday in order to determine school board winners. One one-year seat and three three-year positions were available, with five contenders running.

According to the results released by the district Wednesday, Jim Van Arsdale received the highest amount of votes, at 1,730, followed by board incumbent Danielle Wood, with 1,677 votes, and Daniel Lovell, with 1,551 votes. Those three candidates secured the three-year terms.

Francis "C.J." Calarco received the fourth-highest total of votes, with 1,497, earning him the one-year seat.

Rachel Czyz, who also pursued a board position last year but came up short, amassed 1,372 votes.

The partial term on the board opened up following the resignation of board member Joe Sheppard in October 2021. The board voted in January to allow that role to stay empty until the election.

The district's proposed budget of around $90 million also passed handily, 1,566-930. 

A proposition allowing an Auburn High School senior to be on the school board, but without voting power, also sailed through at 1,849-650.

Auburn's budget approval was reflective of the dominant trend in this year's school spending plan votes.

According to a Wednesday news release from the New York State United Teachers union, the organization reviewed 570 school budget votes and determined 563 of them passed and only seven were defeated, coming to a passage rate of 99%.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

