Vote set for $15.9 million Port Byron schools capital project proposal

Community members will vote later this year on a Port Byron Central School District capital project.

At a district board of education meeting Oct. 17, a resolution was approved for a capital project with an overall cost of up to $15.9 million to go in front of voters Tuesday, Dec. 13. In a post from the district's Facebook page regarding the resolution, the district noted there wouldn't be an "additional tax impact on our community to complete this project."

A graphic from the post said the estimated project cost is $15.9 million. The bulk of the funding comes from $13.9 million in state building aid, in addition to $2 million from Port Byron's capital reserves.

Port Byron Superintendent Mike Jorgensen told The Citizen Tuesday that districts are required to do a building condition survey at least every five years. The district's latest survey was due for the 2022-23 school year, and Port Byron worked with the architecture, engineering and planning firm CPL.

"We get a five-year list of things that need to be updated and renovated and from that list, we had a few things that we really needed to get going on right away," he said.

Jorgensen added the project covers facility needs and covers modernization of some instructional spaces.

"A lot of the project is asset protection or facility needs, so it's just general maintenance of buildings in the district, so every five years we try to stay on top of those things and make sure we never get to a point where we're forced to do things outside of a capital project so we can continue to get the (state building) aid on it," he said. "And the other piece of it is, when you're doing a portion of the project on asset preservation or facility needs, the other piece of that is trying to figure something that's going to move your programming forward, and how do you keep with up with times and how are you going to make sure that our kids are going to get an educational experience that they're going to need in the future? So part of that is modernizing our instructional space."

Facility needs that would be be addressed through the capital project include replacing the entire roof at A.A. Gates Elementary School. Jorgensen said the current roof is reaching the end of its useful life and the district would prefer to replace it now "instead of waiting for it to be a problem."

Other improvements include renovating the auditorium, bus garage paving, replacing many of the lockers inside elementary classrooms, replacing the equipment at the elementary school playground and including a space on the playground for four-year-olds in a district educational program. He added the HVAC system at Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School will be upgraded, which is anticipated to improve the building's heating and cooling efficiencies.

For modernizing instructional space, Jorgensen said classrooms in a centralized location will be renovated to become Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math spaces to form a "STEAM wing" that will be used by the entire district. He also said minor changes will be made to outdoor spaces at the elementary and high schools to make them into outdoor learning spaces. Some spaces will be renovated to become new art and new science and technology rooms.

Jorgensen said the district wanted to address priorities from the survey without needing to go out to the taxpayers.

If voters approve the capital project in December, Jorgensen said, between the completion of the design phase and the district receiving approval on that phase, it's estimated that construction would start spring 2024.