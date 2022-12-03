Vote set on $2.8M Union Springs schools capital project

Community members will be able to cast ballots next week on a proposed safety-focused Union Springs Central School District capital project.

A proposed project with a cost of up to $2,815,000 will go in front of voters Tuesday, Dec. 6, a district newsletter said. People will also be able to vote on a another proposition that would authorize the district to create a $1.5 million capital reserve. The potential capital project would not have an additional tax impact, the newsletter said, due to aid from New York state and the use of $1 million in capital reserves.

The undertaking would include safety enhancements at both A.J. Smith Elementary School and Union Springs' middle high/high school, such as replacing certain interior doors, providing intrusion resistant window film for every at-grade window in the buildings, upgrading "exterior door contacts so we will know if a door is open or propped to the outside" and updating locks to lower the number of keys needed to secure district facilities in an emergency situation, the district said.

Under this proposal, the middle school/high school would receive lockdown alarms and notifications systems similar to those previously installed at the elementary school.

"This project will also allow us to create an evacuation pathway between the bus garage and AJ Smith so that should the school need to evacuate because of a fire or emergency situation, our nearly 360 students between the ages of 4 and 10 at the school, would be able to safely exit the building, and not have to walk down public roads to get to an alternate location," the school district said.

In addressing why the capital project vote is happening in December instead of during districts' traditional school voting time in May, the district said that considering the time it takes for a capital project to be approved by voters and the state education department, put a project out to bid and deal with supply chain issues, "the sooner we begin this work, the better; waiting six more months until May would put the commencement of the work out that much further."

Noting that paying for the proposed project is set to include spending from the district's capital reserves, Union Springs said it will be asking for permission from community voters to save money again in order to offset the cost of future possible projects. In addition to the capital project proposal, people will be able to vote a second proposition that would allow the district to form a new $1.5 million capital reserve.

"The money to fund this reserve would come from state aid, end of year account balances, and other unexpended funds the district receives from time to time," the newsletter said. "Our MS/HS building is 87 years old this year, and its plumbing is in very difficult shape. In the years ahead, the district will have to undertake significant work to stabilize the plumbing infrastructure to ensure a healthy building for generations to come. If the voters authorize us to save money in a capital reserve, these funds can be used to offset the future expense of this upcoming capital work."

The district believes the proposed safety-centered capital project "will help our district take great strides towards being more secure and enable our school community to update our facilities to be more responsive to the evolving nature of school security considerations," the newsletter said.