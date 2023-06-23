WEEDSPORT — The 2023 class of Warriors is battle tested.

After their freshman years were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 39 Weedsport High School graduates made it to the finish line on Friday.

It is a major milestone for any high schooler, but this group had a unique experience.

The student speakers reflected on the last four years at the school's commencement ceremony. Jenna Guzzo, the class salutatorian, recalled the excitement of shifting from middle to high school. But the pandemic struck in the spring of their freshman year.

What began as a week away from class turned into the remainder of the school year. With COVID-19 still raging as they became sophomores, not much changed. It wasn't until they were juniors — the 2021-22 school year — that there was a sense of normalcy. Classes resumed. Afterschool activities were held.

This class persevered. Despite a pandemic disrupting their learning and high school lives, they completed their studies.

"We were handed every excuse because we were one of the COVID classes," said Morgan Flask, the senior class president. "But we didn't use them. We worked hard because we knew what was on the line."

If the beginning of their high school careers wasn't enough, they also hold the distinction of being the final class of Warriors. Because of a state mandate, Weedsport must dump its longtime mascot for athletic teams. A new team name will be unveiled for the next school year.

Valedictorian Makayla Fultz opened her speech by sharing what exemplifies a warrior. She urged her classmates to be committed, present, courageous and to pursue their dreams.

Fultz added that she hopes the "Warrior spirit will remain in Weedsport."

As he has for the last 18 graduation ceremonies at Weedsport, Superintendent Shaun O'Connor read a passage from his favorite book, "Season of Life," by Jeffrey Marx. He told the graduates that he doesn't like the term "going away." Instead, he prefers to "be sent." Being sent, he explained, means that you have support.

That distinction is important because it also means that this group of graduates, like the classes before them, can return to where they spent their formative years.

"Weedsport will always be home to you," O'Connor said.