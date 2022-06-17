'We did it': Cato-Meridian graduating class recognized at commencement

CATO — Around an hour away from being a Cato-Meridian High School graduate, Emma Jordan couldn't help but feel sad heading into the ceremony.

Jordan, 17, was with her classmates in an auditorium, awaiting the Cato-Meridian High School Class of 2022 commencement Friday afternoon. The graduate, who plans on studying liberal arts at Cayuga Community College before transferring to a four-year college, said knowing she was about to graduate was bittersweet, although she still noted some excitement.

"I've been wanting to grow up for a really long time but now that it's here, I'm really sad and not really ready for it," Emma said.

Noting, "I'm going to miss everybody here," she felt she missed out on a normal sophomore and junior years, but feels she had a good high school experience overall.

She looked around at her fellow graduates.

"I feel like I'm going to miss them after next year, hopefully I'll still talk to them," Emma said.

The Cato-Meridian Class of 2022 boasts over 55 graduates. Outside of the original Cato-Meridian Middle School entrance, members of the audience stood in attendance after hearing the blasting bagpipe work of Jack Heins of the Syracuse Highland Pipe Band. Two graduates walked out at a time, splitting up to go to one of two sets of bleachers. At one point, the graduating cap of a student at one set of bleachers flew off. A student at the other set picked it up and walked over to give it back to the student who lost it.

Jordan thanked all of the event attendees in a brief introductory greeting. Other speakers included class president Davianna Blanding; high school principal Amy Molloy; Dr. Terry Ward, the Cato-Meridian Central School District superintendent and class valedictorian Katelyn Johnson.

In her remarks, salutatorian Abigail Kennedy asked her fellow graduates to look at the people sitting around them, saying "These are the people we learned from and laughed and struggled with" and said every single graduate accomplished something to be proud of.

"Even if you don't necessarily know the person next to you, I hope you can take a moment to give not only yourself some recognition for what you have done during these past 13 years, but the person next to you as well," she said. "So congratulations, you did it, we did it."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

