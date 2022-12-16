Weedsport among 24 NY school districts awarded $12M in pre-K funding

One Cayuga County school district will receive a share of nearly $12 million in funding to expand prekindergarten programs in New York.
Weedsport Central School District will get $219,898, one of 24 school districts in New York to be awarded funding through a competitive process administered by the state Education Department. The 2022-23 state budget included $125 million to add up to 17,500 pre-K seats.
"This funding will help children in their most important stages of development and growth," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "As a mother, I've seen how essential these resources are and my administration is committed to ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed in New York."
Four school districts will receive more than $1 million, with the largest award going to the Buffalo City School District ($2.5 million). Hannibal Central School District in neighboring Oswego County will get $245,000.
More funding will be available in a second round of funding later in the fiscal year, according to the governor's office. The 2022-23 fiscal year ends March 31.
State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said her department is committed to expanding full-day pre-K programs.
"When we strengthen supports and provide equitable opportunities for children in their early years, we see the benefits throughout their school years and beyond," Rosa said.
