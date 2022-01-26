Weedsport school district removed from NY fiscal stress list

After two straight years of inclusion on the state comptroller's office list of districts dealing with some level of fiscal stress, the Weedsport Central School District no longer has that designation.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System assesses if if a district is in "significant fiscal stress,” “moderate fiscal stress,” is “susceptible to fiscal stress” or has been determined to not fall under of any of the financial stress labels. A Jan. 21 news release from the Weedsport district's website said the district's status is "no designation," according to the latest audit from the comptroller's office.

“This classification is an acknowledgement of the hard work that the District’s business office engaged in during these turbulent fiscal times spurred by the pandemic,” Superintendent Shaun O’Connor said in the news release. “Moreover, credit is due the Board of Education for its demonstration of fiscal leadership on behalf of the taxpayers.”

The comptroller's monitoring system uses factors such as cash position, patterns of operating deficits and year-end fund balance to examine school districts' financial health, the news release said, with districts receiving a score between 1-100%. A score of between 65-100% indicates “significant fiscal stress,” between 45-64.9% signals “moderate" stress and "susceptible to fiscal stress" is given when a district hits 25-44.9%, the release said. Districts scoring below 25% are not included on the list. For the fiscal year ending in 2021, Weedsport received a score of 20% from the comptroller's office.

Last year, Weedsport Superintendent Shaun O'Connor and treasurer Stacie McNabb attributed the district's "moderate" stress label at the time to a decrease in fund balance "and a lack of cash on hand." The district utilized a portion of its fund balance to cover revenue shortfalls when needed in recent years to preserve programs and help lessen the annual tax impact on district residents "in lieu of appropriate levels of state aid," O'Connor and McNabb said at the time.

The district previously said it was given the "susceptible to fiscal stress" designation in 2020 because of a decrease in unassigned fund balance due to the district making a $400,000 payment toward debt service.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.