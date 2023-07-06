With longtime Weedsport Central School District Superintendent Shaun O'Connor set to retire, the board of education has found someone to help determine his replacement.

According to a June 30 news release on the Weedsport website, the district school board has picked Dr. Brian Hartwell, the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES district superintendent, to be the consultant for the search to find someone to take over for O'Connor, whose retirement date is Jan. 1, 2024. O'Connor, who started with the district as a teacher in 1989 and has been superintendent for 18 years, announced his retirement in late June.

"The Board of Education is fully committed to identifying the most qualified leader that is best fit to guide the school district. Stakeholder and community input play a vital role in conducting a successful search," the news release said.

Community members are asked to take part in an online survey regarding the superintendent search.

"The survey offers the inclusive opportunity to all community members that wish to contribute valuable insights and perspectives to the Board of Education regarding the selection of the next superintendent," the release added. "Additionally, survey data affords the Board of Education the opportunity to garner a true and collective community perspective."

Those interested in the superintendent role can fill out the application and email it to Hartwell at bhartwell@cayboces.org.