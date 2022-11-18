Weedsport to retire 'Warriors' school nickname following state directive

The Weedsport Central School District plans to comply with a new state directive that public schools commit to dropping Native American mascots and nicknames by the end of the school year.

In a news release Friday, the district acknowledged the memo from the New York State Education Department Thursday regarding the removal of Native American references and imagery from public school district mascots, team names and logos. The Weedsport district uses the nickname "Warriors" and a logo showing a Native American man.

Weedsport noted the memo stated that any district in the state that doesn't affirmatively commit to replacing Native American team names, logo or imagery by the end of the 2022-23 school year may lose state aid and have school officers removed.

The district intends to follow the demand from the state, the news release said, adding that officials are waiting to get clarification from the state "regarding our obligations."

“At this time, the District is carefully reviewing the state order with members of the Board of Education,” Weedsport Superintendent Shaun O’Connor said in the release.

Weedsport said it understands NYSED is asking school districts to commit to revising their mascots by the end of the school year, "with the knowledge that making those changes will take more time to complete." The district said it aims to make sure the community is informed as it handles these changes.

"We appreciate community members’ patience and understanding as we move forward with this process," the news release said.

O'Connor also responded in an email to a question from The Citizen about potential cost concerns related to the move.

"A link between the removal of Native American-related imagery and names from school property and cost is self-evident; consequently, the District would welcome funding to meet the mandate from NYSED," he said.

Around 70 school districts in New Yok state still have a mascot and nickname related to Native Americans. In 2013, Weedsport created a committee to review its usage of the "Warriors" logo and name. The district did not stop using either.

Southern Cayuga Superintendent Patrick Jensen said in an emailed response to The Citizen Friday that the district will review the state's memo and consult with the district's attorney on any changes.

"It should be noted that the district discontinued the use of a mascot image more than a decade ago and will seek clarification from the state regarding the use of the word 'Chiefs,'" Jensen said.

The memo, by James N. Baldwin, NYSED's senior deputy commissioner for education policy, comes following a recent decision from the state Supreme Court in a lawsuit that challenged a determination from Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa' that the Cambridge Central School District needed to remove its "Indian" nickname, logo and mascot after residents appealed a school board action taken in July 2021.

After Cambridge's board opted to retire the "Indians" mascot in June of that year, the decision was reversed once a new board member was sworn in, which lead to an appeal to Rosa's office. That was followed by a lawsuit challenging Rosa's determination that Cambridge's board acted improperly.

The state Supreme Court in Albany County decided in that case that Rosa's decision was proper, including Rosa's finding that such nicknames, logos and mascots violated the state Dignity for All Students Act.

"The court’s decision establishes that public school districts are prohibited from utilizing Native American mascots," Baldwin wrote in the memo. "Arguments that community members support the use of such imagery or that it is “respectful” to Native Americans are no longer tenable."

Several New York state school districts have changed mascots, logos and nicknames, the memo said, following a 2001 memo from Richard Mills, the education commissioner at the time, who encouraged districts to make such changes because "the use of Native American symbols or depictions as mascots can become a barrier to building a safe and nurturing school community and improving academic achievement for all students.”