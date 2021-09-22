Wells College announces new director of global education

Wells College has brought a new director of global education on board.

The Aurora-based private college recently welcomed Anthony Mandela to the director role, Wells said in a news release. Mandela will run the International Programs office and promote international educational opportunities as part of the institution's strategic plan.

Mandela received a bachelor's degree in business finance and management with a concentration in organizational leadership, plus minors in Spanish and religious studies, from Cedarville University. He also has a master of business administration degree with a concentration in economic development from Eastern University. He is also a wilderness emergency medical technician and is fluent in Spanish.

The college said Mandela came to Wells from Hobart and William Smith Colleges where he spearheaded initiatives to streamline and digitize study-abroad applications and to increase enrollment in faculty-led, short-term programs as program manager. Mandela has also had professional international education positions at the University of South Dakota and Anqing Foreign Language Institute in Anqing, China. He has traveled to Alaska, China, Costa Rica, Ghana, Guatemala and Spain throughout his career, and he lived abroad in Nicaragua for two years.