Wells College announces new director of global education

Wells College has brought a new director of global education on board.
The Aurora-based private college recently welcomed Anthony Mandela to the director role, Wells said in a news release. Mandela will run the International Programs office and promote international educational opportunities as part of the institution's strategic plan.
Mandela received a bachelor's degree in business finance and management with a concentration in organizational leadership, plus minors in Spanish and religious studies, from Cedarville University. He also has a master of business administration degree with a concentration in economic development from Eastern University. He is also a wilderness emergency medical technician and is fluent in Spanish.
The college said Mandela came to Wells from Hobart and William Smith Colleges where he spearheaded initiatives to streamline and digitize study-abroad applications and to increase enrollment in faculty-led, short-term programs as program manager. Mandela has also had professional international education positions at the University of South Dakota and Anqing Foreign Language Institute in Anqing, China. He has traveled to Alaska, China, Costa Rica, Ghana, Guatemala and Spain throughout his career, and he lived abroad in Nicaragua for two years.
“Anthony Mandela’s extensive experience in global student affairs and firsthand experiences abroad make him the ideal person to lead the revitalization of our international program opportunities as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wells College President Jonathan Gibralter said in a news release. “He will be an invaluable resource to our students and they will greatly benefit from his expertise and guidance."
Through his most recent spot with the Anqing Foreign Language Institute, Mandela taught English to high school students in the school’s international program, planned and executed campus events, and worked as a study abroad ambassador. At Hobart and William Smith’s Center for Global Education, he managed a portfolio of short-term and semester-long programs, conducted site visits and made a new application system through the Terra Dotta online platform.
“The higher education landscape is shifting rapidly, and we are entering a new era in the study-abroad field. It’s an exciting time, but also a challenging one," Mandela said in a statement. "I was drawn to Wells because the director position offered the perfect blend of program development, student recruitment, marketing, financial management and program oversight duties."