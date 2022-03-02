Wells College selects new vice president for academic and student affairs

A new administrator is set to join Wells College in the summer.

Susan Henking will be the new vice president for academic and student affairs for the Aurora-based private college, according to a news release. She will begin on July 1, and was picked after a national search last fall. Henking will succeed Cindy J. Speaker, vice president for academic affairs and the dean of the college. Speaker will depart from Wells at the end of the current academic year.

The news release said Henking is a teacher–scholar in religious studies, with her work centered on cultural understandings of American religion and on the theoretical and conceptual relation of religion to gender and sexuality.

For more than 25 years, Henking taught in the department of religious studies at Hobart and William Smith colleges, and was made professor emerita of religious studies in 2015. She worked in various other capacities there, including multiple stints as department chair; interim dean of the faculty from 1998–2000) and acting provost and dean of the faculty from 2000-2001.

She was a co-founder of Hobart and William Smith’s LGBT studies program — the first standalone program of its kind in the nation — and was its chair for over a decade, the release noted. Henking had also been an active member of the women’s studies program.

"In 2012, Henking became president and CEO of Shimer College, a small college then located on the south side of Chicago which became part of Naperville’s North Central College in 2017. In 2017, she was named president emerita and also received an honorary doctorate in recognition of her service to the institution," the news release said. "From 2019 to 2021, she served as interim vice president of academic affairs and student affairs, and later president, at Salem Academy and College, one of the oldest women’s colleges in the U.S. At Salem, she reinforced that college’s commitment to liberal arts education while also expanding its preprofessional offerings, in particular its institutional strategic shift towards health leadership."

Henking earned a bachelor's degree in religion and sociology from Duke University and later obtained a master's degree at the University of Chicago Divinity School. She received her Ph.D. in religion and psychological studies at the latter instruction. She currently lives in Geneva with her partner, Betty Bayer — an "internationally recognized psychologist and professor of women’s studies" at Hobart and William Smith — and their dog, Bunty, the release said.

“Having overseen both the Academic Affairs and Student Affairs areas at my previous institution, I know the importance of an integrative approach to student learning,” Henking said in the release. “Colleges like Wells are designed to help students both imagine the possibilities and make them real, and this occurs both within and beyond the classroom. I look forward to helping Wells College continue its mission of liberal arts education, something that is more important today than ever."

Wells President Jonathan Gibralter praised Henking.

“Dr. Henking’s leadership style and career path make her an exemplary choice for Wells College,” Gibralter said in the news release. “As a seasoned faculty member who has held a wide variety of leadership roles, she is well prepared to meet the specific needs of our College and its entire community."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0