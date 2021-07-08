Wells College's accreditation probation lifted

Wells College is no longer on probation with its accrediting body.
The private college in Aurora on Thursday said it learned this week that the Middle States Commission on Higher Education has reaffirmed its accreditation.
The commission had put the college on probation in June 2019 after a review determined that Wells was not meeting its "Planning, Resources, and Institutional Improvement" standard nor its standard financial documentation, funding sources and financial development.
Wells had two years to come back into compliance with Middle States. The school then proceeded with an in-depth internal review process to develop a plan for financial stability.
After a visit in February, the Middle States team noted “the extraordinary collective effort of the entire Wells College community to address the myriad of challenges the institution faced,” adding that the college did much of this work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wells officials praised the college community for the efforts over the past two years.
“I am so pleased at this news, and at the incredible progress that Wells College has made in a relatively short period of time,” said college Board of Trustees Chair Marie Chapman Carroll said in a press release. “The Wells community came together in a way like I have not seen before, and helped forge a bright new path for our beloved College. That we did so in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is a real testament to the dedication and perseverance of everyone involved in these efforts,” she added.
Wells said its next full accreditation cycle will begin in 2026-27. Before then, there will be a routine monitoring report in 2022 and a peer review in 2023.
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer