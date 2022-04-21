Who will be on Cayuga County-area school board ballots this year?

Half of the Cayuga County-area board of education races in central school districts will be contested this year.

The state Education Department's deadline for board candidates in most public school districts to file petitions was Monday, April 18. That included eight of the nine districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region, all central school districts. Candidates for the Auburn Enlarged City School District's board race must file by Wednesday, April 27.

The number of competitive local races, at four, is an uptick from last year, when three races were contested. The statewide voting day for school board candidates, budget propositions and any other propositions districts may have is May 17.

Here's a list of candidates who have filed petitions for 2022, according to district officials:

• The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education's deadline for potential candidates is next week, and so far incumbent Danielle Wood has filed a petition seeking reelection. Three three-year seats are available, along with a spot for one year following Joe Sheppard's resignation in October. The board voted in January to leave that position unfilled until the election. Current board members William Andre and Jeff Gasper have said they are not running again.

• The Cato-Meridian Central School District has familiar faces pursuing three three-year board seats. Incumbents Kathleen Bratt, Kristin Cox and Timothy Hulbert are all seeking reelection.

• The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District has three candidates running for three three-year spots. Board president Karen Guerrette and fellow incumbent Jodi May are running, along with Tabitha DelCostello. Current board member William Childres is not running again.

• The Moravia Central School District board race features five people vying for three three-year spots. Board Vice President Shawn Becker is running again, and Emily Palmer, Connie M. Pendergast, Andrew Powers and Jackie Schnurr are also competing. Current board members Kärin Dillon and Jeff Carmichael are not seeking reelection.

• The Port Byron Central School District Board of Education has incumbents up for two three-year positions. Todd Delaney and Christopher Recckio are set to be on the ballot again.

• The Skaneateles Central School District has five hopefuls running and four slots up for grabs. Two vacancies are three-year positions, while the other two are meant to fill unfinished terms. Gary Gerst left the board in August, with the term expiring in 2023. The remaining term for Michael Kell, who departed from the board in December, is set to last until 2024. Vice President Danielle Fleckenstein is putting her hat in the ring, as is fellow incumbent Gary Campbell, who was appointed to the board in October to cover Gerst's vacancy. Tim Chiavara, Tonya Coleman and Jeff Goldberger are running as well. President Thomas Lambdin is not running again, nor is board member Rebecca Heberle, who was appointed to the body in January following Kell's exit.

• The Southern Cayuga School District's school board race involves three three-year vacancies, and five candidates. Incumbent Matthew Bennett is running for a spot, as are Janet Lehman, Stephen Lonsky, Timothy Pallokat and Heather Rejman. Current board members Susan Gloss and Bruce Kopp are not running again.

• The Union Springs Central School District has three three-year roles open, with five contenders. Vice President Robin Janas McKay and fellow incumbent Barry Schwarting are seeking reelection, in addition to Kris Chalupnicki, Jackie Farrelly-Dougherty and Ross Lawton in the contest. Current board member David "Randy" Morehouse is not pursuing another term.

• The Weedsport Central School District has one five-year board spot available, with board president Renee Munn running again.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.