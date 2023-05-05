As Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders celebrate the nearly $3 billion state education aid increase in the 2023-24 budget, one Cayuga County district will get less state funding in the new fiscal year.

Port Byron Central School District will receive $16.1 million in state aid, down from $16.3 million in the 2022-23 budget.

There are two main reasons for that change. Port Byron Superintendent Mike Jorgensen explained that the district's foundation aid was fully funded earlier than other districts, such as Auburn, that received significant increases this year. Auburn's foundation aid will be fully funded this year, with the district receiving more than $8 million from the state.

Foundation aid is the base state funding for school districts. Port Byron received a 3% foundation aid increase, from just over $10 million in 2022-23 to $10.3 million in the new fiscal year.

The foundation aid formula is complex, but one of its factors is wealth ratio. Jorgensen said because of the district's wealth ratio and declining enrollment, it was placed on a "save harmless" list to protect against state aid cuts.

"We have not received substantial increases but steady increases over time," he added. "When other schools have lost out on some foundation aid, we have been fully funded."

But the total aid decrease is not due to the foundation aid formula. It is because of a separate line item for BOCES funding. The state's calculations show that Port Byron will receive $626,034 less in BOCES aid in 2023-24.

Jorgensen told The Citizen that BOCES aid fluctuates annually. As an example, he said if the school district buys new Chromebooks for students, that would change the aid level from one year to the next.

"This year, it looks like it's down," he said. "We're not going to be down quite that much money. We'll be down a little bit."

Timing also plays a role in what's reflected in the aid runs. The state released aid runs in February, but some of Port Byron's spending occurred after that report. Jorgensen said those purchases will be shown in the aid runs released this month.

"I would always love to have more aid," he said. "But it's not a surprise to us either and it's not as bad as it looks either."