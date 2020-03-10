Eight Cayuga County residents quarantined, one tested for coronavirus

Eight Cayuga County residents who recently traveled to countries with high rates of the new coronavirus are quarantined in their homes, including one person who has been tested for the respiratory illness.

Kathleen Cuddy, director of the Cayuga County Health Department, told The Citizen Tuesday that seven of the eight people are in precautionary quarantine, which means they traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea — countries that have reported the most coronavirus cases — but aren't experiencing symptoms.

One person who has symptoms was tested Tuesday, Cuddy said. The test results won't be known for at least another day or two.

Because the person has been tested for coronavirus, they are in mandatory quarantine. Cuddy confirmed that the person is isolated in their home. The health department communicates with individuals in quarantines daily to monitor their conditions.

"They are all incredibly cooperative because they want to do the right thing and they understand the purpose behind it, so that's going well," Cuddy said.