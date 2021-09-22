Elbridge firefighter reelected director of state association

A longtime firefighter from Elbridge will continue to lead a statewide association that advocates for firefighters and emergency medical workers.
Michael Caron, a 37-year veteran of the fire service, was reelected director of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York at its 149th Annual Convention in White Plains.
According to a news release from FASNY, Caron has held a number of ranks in the Elbridge Volunteer Fire Company VFC, including prior service as the executive board president and fire police lieutenant.
Caron has consistently played a major role in advocating for laws that protect and are in the best interest of firefighters FASNY said. Prior to his election as director, Caron served on the association's legislative committee. He is currently a director of the Central New York Volunteer Firemen’s Association and is also a member of the Northern Central Volunteer Firemen’s Association Legislative Committee – advocating for legislation that better protects firefighters.
FASNY said Caron also serves on or works with multiple committees, including chairing the Audit, By-Laws and Strategic Planning Leadership Committees, serving as vice chair of the Member Services Committee, is liaison to the Fire Prevention and Life Safety Committee and is also a member of the 150th Anniversary Committee and multiple ad-hoc committees.
“I am very proud to have been re-elected to an additional five year term as a Director of FASNY,” Caron said in a statement. “I have really enjoyed my work as a Board member over the last eight years and look forward to continuing to work on behalf of the fire service all across New York State.”
FASNY said Caron has held a number of local positions, including serving as a member of the planning board and as a trustee for the Village of Elbridge. He is currently a Town of Elbridge board member.
He has more than 25 years of financial planning experience and is a Senior Financial Representative at Principal Financial Group. He is a past-President of NAIFA-Syracuse, which is a professional association of insurance and financial advisors.
Caron and his wife, Renee, recently celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. They have three daughters, two sons-in-law and three grandsons and a granddaughter.