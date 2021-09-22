Elbridge firefighter reelected director of state association

A longtime firefighter from Elbridge will continue to lead a statewide association that advocates for firefighters and emergency medical workers.

Michael Caron, a 37-year veteran of the fire service, was reelected director of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York at its 149th Annual Convention in White Plains.

According to a news release from FASNY, Caron has held a number of ranks in the Elbridge Volunteer Fire Company VFC, including prior service as the executive board president and fire police lieutenant.

Caron has consistently played a major role in advocating for laws that protect and are in the best interest of firefighters FASNY said. Prior to his election as director, Caron served on the association's legislative committee. He is currently a director of the Central New York Volunteer Firemen’s Association and is also a member of the Northern Central Volunteer Firemen’s Association Legislative Committee – advocating for legislation that better protects firefighters.