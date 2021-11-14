Elbridge manure lagoon stirs debate about public input

ELBRIDGE — The construction of a manure storage lagoon that can hold 6 million gallons of waste has prompted concern from Elbridge neighbors who feel they weren't adequately informed about the venture.

Such projects on large farms are overseen by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Neighbors argue they have no say in the process, but a farmer involved in the project said state-regulated measures mitigate smell and environmental concerns, and the undertaking has been signed off on in various ways by state, county and local authorities.

The manure storage structures are becoming more common on New York state farms as part of an effort to better manage the environmental impact of waste. Large farms can use them to store waste for longer periods of time and avoid having to spread it on fields at times that could lead to harmful nutrient runoff in watersheds.

But they are also causing tensions in areas where residential neighborhoods are nearby. A waste storage structure built in 2018 in Mentz generated similar concerns from nearby residents.

At an Elbridge Town Board meeting Oct. 28, around 30 people were crowded into a room at the town hall. Resident Tim Burns gave a presentation to the board and the crowd, holding up a laptop. Burns said he has property that borders the dairy farm, now operating as Half Full Dairy but commonly known as the Hourigan dairy, on 878 Gorham Road, where the manure storage lagoon is being made. Adding that he doesn't live on that adjacent property, Burns said at the meeting that he became aware of the lagoon project only about two weeks prior.

Since then, he has learned about manure lagoons and various processes involved. Burns said there are no laws saying he had to be directly informed as an adjacent property owner.

Neighbors have pointed out there are residential properties about a third of a mile away from the lagoon site, a village subdivision about a half mile away and an elementary school about three quarters of a miles from it.

"There's no oversight from the town. We have no laws here in our town that suggest that they can interfere with what's happening," Burns said. "And for what it's worth, these are being built because there are laws that have been put in the books that are forcing farmers to do this, for a good reason, for environmental reasons."

DEC's involvement



The DEC press office said in an email to The Citizen that public notices are not required for manure storage construction. Under New York's Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations General Permit, which the farm in Elbridge holds, farms must inform the DEC of construction of new manure storage with a capacity of 1 million gallons or more.

The DEC said the CAFO permit requires that manure storage be designed and certified to meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation service standard. The Elbridge project was funded by a state grant administered through the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District. The DEC also noted that the conservation district notified the town of Elbridge, in writing, that the project would be happening.

Half Full Dairy informed DEC about the project, the agency said. As of Nov. 2, the DEC had last inspected the project on Oct. 27, and added that the project was in compliance with regulations.

"The project ... will enable the farm to comply with manure spreading requirements included in the CAFO general permit," DEC said. "The structure will allow the farm to store manure and help avoid land application during weather conditions with high runoff risk."

When construction work is done, the project engineer must certify that the storage structure — an earthen lagoon with an impermeable polyethylene membrane liner, a concrete bottom and a leak detection system — meets the federal standards.

The DEC also noted that the Onondaga County SWCD reviewed the design and is overseeing project construction. One of the project features for reducing odors is a fill port that allows manure to enter the bottom of the lagoon.

During Burns' presentation at the Elbridge meeting Oct. 28, he pointed out that the state grant process for the project started in 2017, and he was upset about the fact that neighbors didn't have to be informed of this undertaking near his property.

"We're almost four years into this now, and I as a neighbor had no clue this was going to happen or we as a community," Burns said. "That might be the law, but I don't think the law's right."

He also said taxpayer money is partially paying for the storage facility and "we don't have an opportunity to know about that four years in advance."

During the public comment portion of the meeting, the board and members of the public discussed the project for about an hour. Town board member Doug Blumer, a dairy farmer himself who had to put in a manure storage facility, also answered people's questions about these projects.

People in the crowd expressed concerns about not hearing about the project, the potential smell, how their property values could be impacted, how community members could be informed about future projects and more.

The board mentioned during the meeting that a legal notice was published in the Syracuse Post-Standard newspaper in April asking for bidders for constructing the project, which was one of the steps the farm's operator and conservation district pointed to when asked about concerns over lack of notice to neighbors.

Jennifer Schrader, one of the people who spoke at the meeting and who has property on Gorham Road, said after the meeting that she had concerns about the process.

"The fact that an industrial farm that size can just go in and decide that they're going to do this wherever without considering anyone, it's not being a good neighbor," she said.

After the meeting, Vern Richardson, Elbridge town supervisor, said he didn't become aware of the project going up until September.

A "significant investment"

AJ Wormuth, owner of Half Full Dairy, spoke about the project with The Citizen earlier this month. Wormuth said the project is taking place on land owned by Hourigan's Dairy Farm but Half Full is leasing the land, has the CAFO permit and owns the cows. He noted Gemini Farms, the farm listed on the legal notice, is the crop entity owned by the Hourigans.

"That's who made the application for the grant, but in the interim then we had bought the cows" after the grant was received, Wormuth said.

When asked if anyone from the Hourigan's reached out to neighbors about the project, Wormuth said that wasn't required. In terms of concerns about smell, he said the storage is a bottom-fill lagoon, which he believes should address smell concerns. That said, he said it will smell over certain parts of the year "when we're agitating it, when we're spreading" the manure, but added "it's going on an existing farmstead, so we already smell."

Wormuth said the project was signed off by various authorities. In addition to the April 6 notice in the Syracuse Post-Standard, the Elbridge code enforcement officer, Howard Tanner, signed a document April 12 that describes the storage facility as a "six-month capacity rectangular earthen manure storage with concrete floor 430' long by 190' wide" and said the project doesn't require town or county permits.

The process for the storage facility is heavily regulated, Wormuth said, with farms subject to financial penalties if they don't follow the specifications of the DEC.

"This is only one part of this process, but how we manage the nutrients out of this is highly regulated. This will help us do a better job of being able to protect water quality," he continued.

Wormuth said the state grant for the project is for around $300,000.

In response to a FOIL request to the Onondaga conservation district in regards to what notifications the district sent to the town of Elbridge regarding the storage lagoon, Mark Burger, executive director of the conservation district, provided documents that he said shows the farm has informed local officials about the project four different times since April. Those include the legal notice about the project bids, the sign-off by Tanner in April, another letter from Tanner to the Hourigan farm dated Oct. 18 in which he refers to a conversation they had that day about the project and a letter dated Oct. 28 that Wormuth sent Richardson describing the project and inviting the town board to see it.

Manure storage strategy

Peter Wright, an agricultural engineer with the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University, spoke about the environmental impacts of these sorts of projects in an interview with The Citizen Nov. 9.

Wright, who had been an agricultural engineer with the USDA and worked with Pro-Dairy within the Cornell Cooperative Extension, said he had spoken with Wormuth because citizens have been upset about the storage facility in recent weeks and he looked it up on Google Earth, but that was the extent of his experience with the project. The facility is "a tool to help the farm recycle the nutrients (in manure) in a more appropriate way," he said. He noted that more nutrients put out increases the likelihood of such nutrients getting into "water systems," so these endeavors help with water quality.

These facilities are not intended to be landfills where manure sits permanently but are meant to have manure available for spreading into crop fields, he said. This reduces farms' need for artificial manure.

Wright said these projects also entail a nutrient management plan, "which tells you based on the nutrients that are in the manure, how much you can apply to meet the crop needs without over-applying (manure)."

In addition to the regulations for the facilities and the nutrient management plan, Wright said, there is an operation and maintenance requirement. If factors such as management and upkeep are not held to DEC standards, farms would be in violation of their permits.

As a downside to such projects, these facilities, in warmer temperatures, can create greenhouse gases, adding to global warming, Wright said.

Overall, Wright believes the DEC's regulations are adequate. While saying he can't speak to the public notice concerns of the neighbors in Elbridge, he believes there is generally "a misunderstanding of what is involved and what it all means and how it is there to protect the environment" with the public.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

