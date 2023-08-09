New York State Police in Elbridge have arrested the owner of a pizza shop there on charges of forcibly touching a female minor at the business.

Sotirios Gotsis, 57, of Auburn, was charged Aug. 4 with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor, and endangering the welfare of a child, also a class A misdemeanor. State police said Gotsis had sexual contact with "a female under the age of 17 at his place of business" on June 15. State police announced the arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Gotsis, who goes by "Sam," is the owner of Dimitri's Pizzeria, which opened a new location at 1124 Route 5 in Elbridge in July. The pizzeria originally opened in Elbridge Plaza in 2018.

Gotsis was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in Elbridge Town Court at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.