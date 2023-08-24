The Elbridge pizza shop owner arrested earlier this month for forcibly touching a minor has pled not guilty to the charge.

Sotirios "Sam" Gotsis, 57, pled not guilty to the class A misdemeanor as well as a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, also a class A misdemeanor, in Elbridge Town Court on Monday.

Gotsis was arrested by state police Aug. 4 for allegedly having sexual contact with "a female under the age of 17" at his restaurant, Dimitri's Pizza, located in Elbridge Plaza at the time, on June 15.

An order of protection for the victim was issued Monday.

According to a copy of the arrest report provided to The Citizen, the victim was an employee of Dimitri's since September 2022 whom Gotsis allegedly touched in an inappropriate manner "constantly," such as rubbing her thigh, pulling her onto his lap and putting his hand on her hip, beginning the following January.

On June 15, the victim said in a deposition, Gotsis allegedly took her to the new Dimitri's location on 1124 Route 5 in Elbridge. While there he grabbed her inappropriately for about 30 seconds and tried to kiss her. When she told him that she didn't like what he was doing, Gotsis allegedly gave her $100 and said "don't tell anybody."

Gotsis is scheduled to next appear in court on Oct. 16.