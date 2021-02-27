Elderly woman killed in Camillus crash

State police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Weatheridge Drive and West Genesee Street in the town of Camillus.

Police said a 2020 Hyundai Elantra operated by Patricia A. Kenific, 88, of Camillus, was stopped at a stop sign on Weatheridge at the intersection with West Genesee Street and then pulled out into the path of an eastbound 2008 Ford Edge. The operator of the Ford, Niosha T. Smith, 36, of Syracuse, was unable to avoid striking Kenific's vehicle.

Police said Kenific was transported by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Smith and a 34-year-old passenger were transported to Crouse Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation was continuing Saturday night.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

