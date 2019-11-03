Brett Tracy II isn't from Auburn. He grew up in the Hudson Valley, but spent part of his youth visiting Cayuga County's largest city.
When he was old enough to make the decision, he opted to live in Auburn.
"I chose to be here," he said in an interview.
At 23, Tracy is looking to play a bigger role in his adopted hometown. After an unsuccessful bid for the Republican mayoral nomination in June, he is the Libertarian Party candidate challenging Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, a Democrat. Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore is the Republican challenger.
Tracy is critical of many decisions made by Auburn city government. He hears from voters about how they don't like the $10 million Equal Rights Heritage Center that was constructed on a property that used to be a parking lot. (As a former architecture student, he says he likes the "modern design" even though he's not a fan of the building's location.) He doesn't like the city's decision to implement back-in parking downtown — a move officials say was a condition of receiving state funds for the project.
But Tracy isn't merely campaigning against the all-Democratic city government. He has his own ideas to improve the city.
He carries a clipboard with a chart affixed to the back. The document is a blueprint of sorts for how he would run city government.
Tracy said he began to develop the ideas in 2017 because he considered running for city council. He wasn't a candidate that year, but continued to formulate his plans.
His platform highlights four main issues: Real estate, infrastructure, culture and industry. Under each of the issues are lists of subtopics he would have city councilors oversee. The councilors, Tracy said, would organize focus groups and meet with these panels every two weeks. The councilors would then report back to the full council at its weekly meeting.
On real estate, Tracy wants to focus on resident services and rental properties. He believes commercial property should be taxed on potential, not assessed value, and supports raising sales taxes on Grant Avenue businesses, namely Walmart, to lower sales taxes on downtown businesses. He also wants the city's codes enforced on renters.
He would reward downtown businesses that boost sales tax revenue by granting them a property tax abatement.
"You're encouraging behavior that you would like as opposed to punishing behavior that you find unacceptable," he explained.
Water quality and department efficiency are part of Tracy's infrastructure plank. He wants monthly statements on the quality of the city's drinking water and a review of the city's contracts with vendors, specifically telecommunications companies. He would offer financial incentives to corporation counsel for removing sections or subsections of the city's codes.
Tracy wants to bolster the city's cultural experience with a focus on downtown and youth activities. One of the main proposals he's discussed at candidate forums is hiring a parks and recreation director who would oversee the creation of summer camps and other youth programs.
On industry, Tracy believes the most important role of the mayor is having a seat on the Auburn Industrial Development Authority. He questioned some of the payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOTs, the city has granted. He said the focus should be on bringing industry to the city.
Part of his economic development platform would be a greater emphasis on apprenticeships. He wants the city to hire trade school students to work on local projects. He also suggested giving jobs to young people who are constantly getting in trouble with the law.
"You need to make the connection between the industry, trade schools, government and the courts," he said.
Tracy doesn't have the governmental experience his two opponents have. Quill is seeking his fourth term as mayor. Lattimore, who served as mayor from 2004 through 2007, has been a county legislator since 2010.
From Tracy's perspective, that's not a liability. It's an asset as he campaigns for mayor.
"I see the way the city is going and I feel like the public is not heard," he said. "I feel that from personal experience."