As mayor of Auburn, Michael Quill has unfinished business. That's why he's seeking a fourth term leading the city.
The former Auburn fire chief is endorsed by the Democratic Party and will face Tim Lattimore and Libertarian Party hopeful Brett Tracy II in the general election. Quill has defeated Lattimore in each of the last three mayoral elections. Tracy is a newcomer.
Under Quill's leadership, there has been growth in downtown and the city won a $10 million state grant to continue that progress. The win in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative competition is important, Quill said, because there is also $25 million being invested by private businesses.
"That's pretty remarkable when you think about it," he added.
The city identified several projects that will benefit from the state funds. But it's not the only example of the city benefiting from federal or state grants.
Infrastructure projects throughout the city have been largely funded by the federal and state governments. The $6 million project to replace the North Division Street Bridge is an example. Future projects, such as the replacement of the State Street Bridge near Curley's, also received state funding.
Quill credited the city's staff for developing the ideas and members of city council for connecting with federal and state officials to secure the funds.
"It's a team effort," he said.
If he wins a fourth term there are a few issues he plans to work on as mayor. He wants to continue the city's work on water quality and water infrastructure-related issues. This has been a concern for the city because it's main drinking water source, Owasco Lake, has been affected by harmful algal blooms.
Quill and other local leaders urged the state to assist, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo made it a budget priority for the city and town of Owasco. The city installed drinking water treatment systems to ensure toxins from harmful algal blooms aren't in the drinking water supply.
Improving the city's neighborhoods is another top priority for Quill. One of the problems city officials have dealt with is the conversion of single-family homes into multiple-family dwellings. Some of these buildings are terrific, Quill said. But some of them were part of business ventures that "didn't work out."
The city instituted an ordinance that if a multiple-family dwelling is unoccupied for a period of time it becomes a single-family home again.
"I understand people need a place to live, but people have to understand that they have to be a good neighbor, a good partner in their community," Quill said. "I'm not singling anyone out. It's for all of us."
Quill also wants to bring more activities to the city, especially downtown, for young people and seniors. He thinks that will benefit businesses and residents, but it will also give people an opportunity to socialize with each other — something, in this age of computers and smartphones, he feels has been lacking.
He has been encouraged with the downtown growth and seeing families frequent city businesses.
"There are people downtown. There are cars," he said. "I like it when I drive through downtown seeing a family. That means they feel secure. They want to be downtown. They want to be part of the action."
If Quill is successful, he will be the first four-term mayor of Auburn since Paul Lattimore — Tim Lattimore's father. Quill's motivation for serving wouldn't be different in his fourth term.
He recalled a meeting he had with local business people and they asked him what his biggest goal was as mayor. He told them he wanted Auburnians to be proud and to raise their families in the city.
"I want my grandchildren and everyone's grandchildren to want to live here and help us grow and prosper," he said.
While that's his main motivation, there's also that unfinished business he wants to see through to the end. There are many things the city has started, he noted, and there has been a lot of progress.
"There's always going to be more things to do," he said. "But in my mind, in my heart, my physical being, I feel I'm very capable of continuing and I would like to wrap up some things that we've started over the years."