Tim Lattimore served one term as mayor. He hopes the fourth time will be the charm in his bid for a second.
Lattimore, a Republican, is challenging Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, a Democrat. It's the fourth consecutive election Lattimore and Quill have been opponents in the mayoral race. Quill unseated Lattimore in 2007 and beat him again in 2011 and 2015.
Since his mayoral term ended, Lattimore remained involved in local government. He was elected to the Cayuga County Legislature in 2009 and won a third term in 2017.
While he's been involved in local government for most of his adult life, he views himself as an agent of change. He doesn't believe it's healthy that Quill has been in office for this long. The Democrat is seeking a fourth term as mayor.
"It needs some balance," Lattimore said.
The main theme of his campaign is creating jobs. He's looking to bring a big project to Auburn. One possibility is something linked to the burgeoning drone industry in central New York. Much of the work being done with unmanned aerial systems is in Onondaga County and the Mohawk Valley.
Lattimore also wants to take advantage of the city's proximity to colleges and universities in the region. To the west, there are schools in Rochester. Cornell University is in Ithaca — less than an hour away from Auburn. To the east, there is Syracuse University and other institutions in Onondaga County. Clarkson University is in the northern part of the state.
Bringing more industry to Auburn is important, Lattimore argues, because the city needs to grow its tax base. He criticized the overuse of payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOT agreements, that have been used on some economic development projects.
"Nobody is paying taxes," he claimed. "You can't give a PILOT to everybody."
Water quality is another of Lattimore's priorities. He believes there should be stronger enforcement within the Owasco Lake watershed. He has a 47-point proposal to ensure the city has clean drinking water.
Lattimore explained that he feels so strongly about protecting the water because it's "the only product that we sell."
"It costs us a lot of money to clean it up," he said. "We should be more aggressive on the watershed issues."
The construction of a public safety building in Auburn is receiving attention, and Lattimore isn't sure it's needed. He would rather see other policies implemented, including neighborhood policing for the Auburn Police Department and a metropolitan fire department led by the Auburn Fire Department. He thinks a metropolitan fire department should be studied to gauge whether the city could partner with surrounding towns.
During a recent interview with The Citizen, Lattimore reflected on some missed opportunities for that next big project. When he was mayor, he pushed for the construction of a casino. He worked with Rochester-area developer Thomas Wilmot on the project, which didn't come to fruition. Wilmot spearheaded the construction of del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County.
Lattimore also wanted to bring GEICO, an insurance company, to Auburn. Like the casino effort, it wasn't a success.
Those misses don't discourage Lattimore. If anything, it's motivated him to keep pursuing projects that could bring hundreds, maybe thousands, of jobs to the area.
"I think I have some projects left in me," he said.
One goal of his last three campaigns against Quill have been about keeping the Democratic mayor honest. He acknowledged he faces tough odds to defeat Quill because of the Democratic enrollment advantage in the city.
Despite that gap, he's hopeful for a win on Tuesday. He also hopes younger Auburnians learn something from his campaign.
"I want kids to know they shouldn't be afraid to get into a situation if you think you're right," he said. "I think I can do a better job with the next generation of jobs than just being a ceremonial mayor."