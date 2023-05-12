The Weedsport Central School District is proposing a 2023-24 budget that increases spending by 4.6%

The $22,253,678 budget, according to a news release on the district's website, comes to a year-to-year $981,658 jump in spending and would be supported by a 1.99% tax levy increase.

This budget marks the 12th straight year Weedsport has proposed a tax levy hike under 2% to district voters, the district said. The news release also noted the budget development process was impacted by factors such as increasing health insurance costs, rising mandatory retirement contributions and the termination of federal funds connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the Weedsport village government is set to stop providing its school resource officer service for the upcoming school year, the news release said, so the school district will be getting into a more expensive partnership with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

“Throughout this process, the focus on ensuring the continuation of Weedsport’s excellent education program has not wavered,” Weedsport Superintendent Shaun O’Connor said in the news release. “We believe that the budget provides a balanced approach to meeting the educational needs of our students and the economic pressures on the taxpayers.”

The district's recommended spending plan includes money for positions that were formerly covered by COVID-19 relief funding, the release continued, such as academic intervention services teachers for the elementary level and at Weedsport Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School. The proposed budget also involves increased money supporting student programming, such as restoring a full-time high school-level music teacher, adding a high school-level special education teacher and "student participation in BOCES- provided alternative education and Career and Technical Education programming," the district said.

Weedsport community members are also being asked to consider a proposal for the district to buy a new school bus at a cost not to exceed $165,000, a district newsletter said. Another proposition, if approved by voters, would authorize the district to create a capital reserve.

People will be able to vote on the budget, the other proposals and the election of one five-year Weedsport school board seat from noon to 9 p.m. at Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, 2821 East Brutus St.