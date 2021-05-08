Weedsport school voters to decide on proposed budget, $7.6 million capital project

The outdoor track and field area is due for a total overhaul as a result of both natural and use-inflicted wear and tear over the last 20 years since it was originally installed. The newly installed turf field would allow for soccer, field hockey, and football practices and games to be played on the surface while also allowing baseball and softball teams to hold practices when their sports playing fields are too wet in early spring and/or during rainy periods," the newsletter said. "Given the track upgrade and the durability of the turf playing field, the district anticipates that the track and turf field would be used for nine months of the year – including as a classroom for the physical education classes that every student takes."