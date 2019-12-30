{{featured_button_text}}
Tractor trailer accident

Crews clean up after a tractor trailer accident on Route 34B Monday morning that resulted in the road being closed.

New York State Police temporarily closed north- and south-bound traffic on Route 34B in  Venice for an overturned tractor trailer Monday morning.

The one-vehicle accident occurred around 2663 Route 34B in Venice, between Scipio-Venice Line Road and Poplar Ridge Road, state police said.

Both lanes of traffic were closed as of 9:45 a.m. and opened up at about noon after crews had removed tractor-trailer and completed cleanup work, according to a travel advisory the state Department of Transportation.

The driver of the tractor was transported to Auburn Community Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, state police said. Additional information was not immediately available.

