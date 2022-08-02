Emerging artist to make New York State Fair debut

Rising star Lizzy McAlpine will take to the Chevy Park Experience Stage at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the New York State Fair.

According to a news release, the 22-year-old is gaining momentum in the indie/folk music realm. She amassed a following of more than 333,000 people on TikTok early in the pandemic. Her debut album, “Give Me a Minute,” released in August 2020, has since been streamed millions of times on Spotify. Her second album, “five seconds flat,” was just released two months ago.

“We’re delighted to have Lizzy McAlpine join our array of performers during the Chevrolet Concert Series, keeping things fresh for music fans,” interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. “From the most-talked about new artists to oldies but goodies, 80s and 90s rock staples, to pop music, hip hop and R&B, the New York State Fair has a concert – or several – to suit any music fan’s preferences.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts include:

• Plush, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court Stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Max Weinberg's Jukebox, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• 38 Special, 6 p.m., Aug. 31, Chevy Court stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage