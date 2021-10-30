Emerging creators honored at inaugural Cayuga Film Festival in Auburn

AUBURN — Less than an hour before one of her films was going to be shown at the Cayuga Film Festival, director Marianne Natoli said she had been holding back tears over the thought that her documentary was going to be shown in front of an audience.

"It makes me so emotional, because I put so much into it and I really loved the process," she said.

Natoli was one of several filmmakers whose projects were screened at the festival, which was held at the Auburn Public Theater Saturday. This first festival, from the theater and Cayuga Community College, showcased 19 short narrative and documentary films from filmmakers either going to school — including high school — in New York state or living in the state.

The documentary from Natoli, who graduated from CCC in May, that was set to be played at the festival was "Living Lab Equipment", about animal testing. It won the festival's Award of Distinction for College — Long Documentary. Natoli said she wants to work in the documentary filmmaking industry.

Natoli described herself as animal lover, and said she felt more invested in the issue she was tackling after her cat, Sheila, died during the time she was working on the film.

Natoli's short documentary on the Richardson-Bates House Museum in Oswego was also shown earlier in the festival, which she was excited about. That project was the winner of the festival's Award of Distinction for College — Short Documentary.

"Watching people watch something I made, it's incredible," she said.

Before the screenings kicked off, festival director Juliette Zygarowicz said this was the first festival many of the filmmakers had been to. A panel of judges were shown films for about six weeks, rated them and gave feedback.

Zygarowicz is a filmmaker who went to CCC at one point and later graduated from Ithaca College in 2019. Having had her films get into festivals in areas such as Philadelphia, Zygarowicz recommended that student filmmakers submit their work to festivals. She praised the work of the filmmakers at the Cayuga Film Festival, adding that the projects were made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some students really took advantage of having to be isolated and they made their own films where they starred, directed, edited, all of it," she said. "Others took the safety protocols and ran with them and then just made a film that was COVID-safe and actually made a really nice film with a crew and everything while maintaining those safety precautions."

Steve Keeler, chair for CCC's humanities/communication division, said he talked to Carey Eidel and Angela Daddabbo, the executive director and artistic director, respectively, of Auburn Public Theater, and Zygarowicz, a former student of Keeler's, about the event in fall 2020. He wants to encourage young and new filmmakers to make movies, and thought a way to encourage that would be give them recognition for their work.

Keeler said the festival will be annual, so he has ideas for how he wants to grow the event over the years. Next year, he said, is planned to include a second day and he would like it to be a three-day event. He added that he was excited that the filmmakers are being acknowledged for their efforts.

"I think it's especially important in Auburn to encourage that creative class, because this is a city that has always encouraged the arts and has always encouraged people to be creative. The college is a part of that, the APT is a part of that and I think the festival is a part of that, and we'll grow," he said.

Eidel said he was happy about the diverse stories being displayed on the theater's screen Saturday, and said he is optimistic about the future of the festival.

"The films are so wonderful and this is our first year and we hope to build," he said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

