Emerson Park car show in Cayuga County cancelled, other summer events in limbo

At that point next week, the department will start meeting to determine a operational plan for the summer. They haven't yet decided the window of summer months to make determinations for — whether the county looks only to June, July and August or beyond is yet to be determined.

Dello Stritto said the department hasn’t yet provide advice about cancellation considerations to organizers of other large because Cuomo just announced metrics to start phasing in reopening on Monday.

The metrics, which were announced following Cuomo's press conference in Syracuse last week, are related to a region's number of hospitalizations, intensive care unit beds and its testing capacity.

“That’s something that our health department and our risk management officer are currently digesting to see how that affects those events,” Dello Stritto said.

He noted that the large social events that take place in Emerson Park would be included in the state's last phase of reopening.