Cayuga County invites the public to discuss the Emerson Park programming plan at a meeting to take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the pavilion at the park, East Lake Road, Owasco.
The plan's current findings and recommendations will first be presented, followed by an opportunity for public comment.
The programming initiative is the next step in the Emerson Park Master Plan adopted unanimously by the Cayuga County Legislature in 2015. A goal of the plan is "delivering cost-effective year-round park and recreation facilities and programs at Emerson Park that are: attractive, well-maintained, accessible, protective of natural resources, respectful of the park’s cultural history, and that continue to provide memorable experiences for visitors of all ages from both inside and outside of Cayuga County for many years to come.”
The county hired consultant Biederman Redevelopment Ventures to assist with the programming plan. Several public suggestions were collected at a discussion in March, including food vendors, ice skating and a splash pad. The county has also floated yoga classes and large concerts as possibilities.
The meeting will be hosted by the consultant along with the county's parks and planning departments.
For more information, visit cayugacounty.us.