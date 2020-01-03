Empire Farm Days, the large New York state agricultural industry outdoor trade show held every summer in Seneca County, has a new owner.
The event's longtime owner, Empire State Potato Growers, announced this week that it has sold the Seneca Falls event to agricultural media company named Lee Newspapers Inc.
Lee Newspapers, based in Montgomery County, publishes the weekly farm newspaper Country Folks, along with several other publications covering the heavy construction, aggregate, commercial horticulture and solid waste industries.
Lee Newspapers will continue to hold the yearly Empire Farm Days where the potato growers association has held the event, a 321-acre site on Rodman Lott & Son Farm in Seneca County. This year's dates are set for July 29–31.
“We are excited to extend our reach of our agricultural publications and trade shows. It will bring our brand of professionalism and expertise to this event,” stated Bruce Button, general manager and vice president of Lee Newspapers, in a press release.
Lee Newspapers said it plans to increase the number and variety of exhibits at the show, which dates back to 1930.
Lee Newspapers also owns the Keystone Farm Show in York, Pennsylvania; Virginia Farm Show in Fishersville, Virginia; and the Hard Hat Expo in Syracuse.
Lee Newspapers is not affiliated with Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Citizen and auburnpub.com.