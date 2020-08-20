Employee at Auburn nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Finger Lakes Center for Living has tested positive for COVID-19.
Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs for Auburn Community Hospital, which owns the nursing home, said Thursday that the positive case was found during the latest round of mandated testing. Nursing home employees in New York are required to be tested weekly for COVID-19.
The employee is asymptomatic and is quarantining at home, according to Chadderdon. The facility's approximately 75 residents and their families were notified of the positive test result.
"This particular person really didn't have much contact at all with residents," he said. "However, they are in the process of testing all the residents."
Cayuga County nursing homes have avoided COVID-19 outbreaks. Finger Lakes Center for Living has reported at least two isolated cases — an employee in June and a resident in July. Most recently, The Commons on St. Anthony confirmed in late July that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Chadderdon believes Finger Lakes Center for Living has been able to stave off the virus because of the facility's staff. The nursing home received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
"Hopefully we continue to be a place where very few, if any, residents or employees get sick," he said.
COVID-19 has devastated other New York nursing homes, especially in the downstate region. More than 6,000 confirmed or presumed deaths have been reported in nursing homes. The death toll is believed to be higher because the state Department of Health doesn't include nursing home residents who were transferred to hospitals in its total.
There haven't been any COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County's nursing homes.
For Finger Lakes Center for Living, there is one decision that reduces the possibility of residents being exposed to the virus. While some nursing homes have resumed visitation, the Auburn facility hasn't. That's consistent with the hospital's stance on visitation. Auburn Community Hospital hasn't restarted visitation either.
Chadderdon confirmed there has been "no change" to the visitation policies for the facilities.
"We just have not been comfortable, at least in August, with opening up visitation for either the hospital or the nursing home," he said.
