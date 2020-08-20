Employee at Auburn nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

Chadderdon believes Finger Lakes Center for Living has been able to stave off the virus because of the facility's staff. The nursing home received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

"Hopefully we continue to be a place where very few, if any, residents or employees get sick," he said.

COVID-19 has devastated other New York nursing homes, especially in the downstate region. More than 6,000 confirmed or presumed deaths have been reported in nursing homes. The death toll is believed to be higher because the state Department of Health doesn't include nursing home residents who were transferred to hospitals in its total.

There haven't been any COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County's nursing homes.