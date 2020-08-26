Employee of Lake House Pub in Skaneateles tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An employee of the Lake House Pub in Skaneateles has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Onondaga County Health Department.

The department on Wednesday said the employee was wearing a face mask while working. Health department investigators are in the process of identifying all close contacts of the individual and notifying them.

Members of the public who visited the pub, located at 6 West Genesee St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after they visited the business.

The department said if symptoms do develop, people should stay home and call a doctor for further guidance. The elderly, those with underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised should call a doctor early even if the illness is mild. In an emergency call 911. Testing is also widely available, and anyone can get tested for COVID-19 by visiting one of the clinics listed at covid19.ongov.net/.

Some people who are positive for COVID-19 do not have symptoms, so it is important to stay at least 6 feet away from others and wear a face covering/mask when in public. Continue to wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, and disinfect surfaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information and guidance related to COVID-19 changes daily.

The Onondaga County Health Department continually updates its website, covid19.ongov.net to provide easy access to accurate and timely local information. You can also regularly visit the New York State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites for statewide and national news about COVID-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0