Employees at Weedsport Dunkin' Donuts test positive for COVID-19

The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure after employees at Dunkin' Donuts in Weedsport tested positive for the virus.

According to the health department, the employees worked at the restaurant from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2, 5 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Customers who were there during those time frames should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their potential exposure.

COVID-19 symptoms vary but may include a cough, shortness of breath, fever, headache, nausea or fatigue.

Dunkin' Donuts in Weedsport is one of five Cayuga County businesses that was fined in October for not following New York's COVID-19 regulations. The restaurant was fined after a health department inspector observed an employee not wearing a face covering while preparing baked goods.

A consent order was issued and the restaurant agreed to pay a $50 fine.