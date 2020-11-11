Employees at Weedsport Dunkin' Donuts test positive for COVID-19

The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure after employees at Dunkin' Donuts in Weedsport tested positive for the virus.
According to the health department, the employees worked at the restaurant from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2, 5 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Customers who were there during those time frames should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their potential exposure.
COVID-19 symptoms vary but may include a cough, shortness of breath, fever, headache, nausea or fatigue.
Support Local Journalism
Dunkin' Donuts in Weedsport is one of five Cayuga County businesses that was fined in October for not following New York's COVID-19 regulations. The restaurant was fined after a health department inspector observed an employee not wearing a face covering while preparing baked goods.
A consent order was issued and the restaurant agreed to pay a $50 fine.
The potential exposure is the fourth announced this week. On Tuesday, the health department said there are "multiple" cases linked to a chicken barbecue fundraiser held by the Cayuga Bombers youth baseball team at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. There were 750 dinners sold at the fundraiser, according to the team's social media posts.
The other COVID-19 exposures were at Planet Fitness in Auburn and Wilcox General Store in King Ferry. Guests who were at Planet Fitness from noon to 1 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m. Friday and customers who were at the store between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.