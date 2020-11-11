 Skip to main content
Employees at Weedsport Dunkin' Donuts test positive for COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS

Virus Outbreak-Reinfection

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure after employees at Dunkin' Donuts in Weedsport tested positive for the virus. 

According to the health department, the employees worked at the restaurant from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2, 5 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Customers who were there during those time frames should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their potential exposure. 

COVID-19 symptoms vary but may include a cough, shortness of breath, fever, headache, nausea or fatigue. 

Dunkin' Donuts in Weedsport is one of five Cayuga County businesses that was fined in October for not following New York's COVID-19 regulations. The restaurant was fined after a health department inspector observed an employee not wearing a face covering while preparing baked goods. 

A consent order was issued and the restaurant agreed to pay a $50 fine. 

The potential exposure is the fourth announced this week. On Tuesday, the health department said there are "multiple" cases linked to a chicken barbecue fundraiser held by the Cayuga Bombers youth baseball team at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. There were 750 dinners sold at the fundraiser, according to the team's social media posts. 

The other COVID-19 exposures were at Planet Fitness in Auburn and Wilcox General Store in King Ferry. Guests who were at Planet Fitness from noon to 1 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m. Friday and customers who were at the store between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

