Endangered leopards move into new home at Syracuse zoo

A family of endangered leopards recently moved into an expanded space at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.

Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on Thursday unveiled the new habitat for the zoo’s Amur leopards. The Zalie and Bob Linn Amur Leopard Woodland is located in the zoo’s former African lion exhibit. The space, the zoo said, "provides an enriching outdoor space for the world’s rarest big cat species."

The zoo said that Amur leopards are critically endangered, with fewer than 60 estimated to remain in the wild. Accredited zoos care for an assurance population of about 200 through the Species Survival Plan.

There are currently four leopards in the exhibit, Tria and Rafferty and their offspring. The pair produced twin cubs within a year of being introduced at the zoo. The cubs, Milo, a male, and Mina, a female, were born in June 2019 and the zoo said they will be moving to other Association of Zoos & Aquariums institutions as part of the Species Survival Plan to save Amur leopards from extinction.