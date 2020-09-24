Endangered leopards move into new home at Syracuse zoo

A family of endangered leopards recently moved into an expanded space at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.
Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on Thursday unveiled the new habitat for the zoo’s Amur leopards. The Zalie and Bob Linn Amur Leopard Woodland is located in the zoo’s former African lion exhibit. The space, the zoo said, "provides an enriching outdoor space for the world’s rarest big cat species."
The zoo said that Amur leopards are critically endangered, with fewer than 60 estimated to remain in the wild. Accredited zoos care for an assurance population of about 200 through the Species Survival Plan.
There are currently four leopards in the exhibit, Tria and Rafferty and their offspring. The pair produced twin cubs within a year of being introduced at the zoo. The cubs, Milo, a male, and Mina, a female, were born in June 2019 and the zoo said they will be moving to other Association of Zoos & Aquariums institutions as part of the Species Survival Plan to save Amur leopards from extinction.
Zoo Director Ted Fox said in a news release that the new wooded habitat features a high mesh ceiling, log bridges and tunnels and platforms 20 feet off the ground to encourage this species’ natural penchant for climbing. Amur leopards also are a cold weather species, so they are perfectly acclimated to central New York winters and will be able to use the outdoor habitat year-round, Fox said.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon joined Friends of the Zoo officials in recognizing Zalie and Bob Linn, of Manlius, for their naming gift to help create the new exhibit. The Friends of the Zoo presented the Linns with a smaller version of the nameplate gracing the exhibit.
The Friends of the Zoo raised and allocated over $250,000 for the project, with the Linns contributing a large naming gift.
Friends of the Zoo Interim Executive Director Quentin "Skip" Lockwood called the Linns “the backbone of support for this new exhibit.” He also acknowledged other key donors: the Herbert and Eleanor L. Howard Charitable Foundation, Triad Foundation, The Gifford Foundation and Laura and Rick Iorio.
McMahon called the exhibit opening “another significant milestone for our world-class zoo. This is probably the best public-private partnership we can point to in county government.”
