AUBURN — Downtown Auburn was chock-full of lights and people exchanging friendly chatter at the Miracle on Genesee Street event Saturday night.
A horse-drawn carriage was available near the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, which had performances by Perform 4 Purpose inside. Member Ryan Ratliff, 17, rocked out to tunes by Ed Sheeran and Panic! at the Disco inside the center as others looked around the facility. A parade was held later in the night.
Outside the building, Shawn and Jen Stephens were with their daughters Kami Stephens and Kaylee Nguyen. Jen said the event is a family tradition. When Shawn talked about why he wanted to come out to the event, Kami, however, exclaimed "Candy!" since treats tend to get tossed during the parade.
"It's a family environment," Shawn said. "It's a family thing."
Stephanie DeVito, executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District and the operations manger for the heritage center, went across the street at Memorial City Hall at one point to check the lights on the glowing Christmas trees. She said she has been thrilled by the positive reception to the festivities and that she believes the event has helped downtown businesses.
You have free articles remaining.
"We have folks that look forward to this every year, they bring their families, they go and have dinner prior to the parade, they do some shopping ... it definitely brings in a lot of revenue to the city and awareness of what we do here," DeVito said.
In one corner of the heritage center, the Taste New York area was abuzz with customers. Manager Heather Ward and Grace Perkins were busy, Grace's sister and fellow employee Taylre Perkins operated a station with macaroni and cheese and chili. Ward said the business had only been open for about two weeks when last year's Miracle on Genesee Street occurred, so they weren't sure how many people would come by and they didn't have the holiday beverage staples they currently do, such as eggnog and hot chocolate. She said they were prepared this year and the crowd had been good Saturday.
Ron Gaither, Diane Pettinger and Crystal Gilliam said they were excited to look around at the event.
"To be with the community," Gaither said, "get to know people a little, come out, enjoy your town, enjoy the festivities," he said.