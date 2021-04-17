Environmental groups work with farmer on filtration project in Fleming

"Typically what we all hear about is the farmers don't want to give up any land for production, and nothing is black and white like that, but Todd DuMond and OWLA have a close working relationship and this is an example of what comes from that partnership," Hall said.

Hall and DuMond were among those hammering the cane into the Earth Saturday. DuMond said taking care of the soil and the lake is beneficial to the lake to his farm and "to everybody." His farm has implemented a series of measurements to filter water that flows through his crop field, noting the tremendous amount of time and effort into these efforts.

Tim Volk, associate professor at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, brought 1,500 willow canes, with two different kinds of willow. He said he was happy to get involved, and was glad so many volunteers were helping out.

"I think this is great, the fact that they could organize this many people to come out. One, it makes it easier, but I think any time people come and do this sort of thing, it just gives them a little more sense of ownership on what's going on in the lake and their community," Volk said.