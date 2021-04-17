Environmental groups work with farmer on filtration project in Fleming

FLEMING — Farmers and environmental group worked together on an environmental conservation effort in Fleming Saturday.
Around 20 people, including those with the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, trudged through thick soil and mud that morning to plant willow canes along 1,400 feet between Veness Brook and farmer Todd DuMond's crop field.
DuMond, some of his family members and members of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 21 from Owasco were also putting in the willow canes, which are meant to eventually become willow trees.
Dr. Dana Hall, the event's organizer and president of OWLA's board of directors, said before the event that people there would be adding the canes and distributing grass seeds, which together will create a filtration buffer that will filter out the soil, dirt and the material inside the dirt from the field and from upstream before it can reach Owasco Lake.
A characteristic of the type of soil found in that area of the lake is clay, Hall continued. He noted clay easily washes off and when it gets in the water, it tends to not settle out quickly. When clay washes off DuMond's property, he loses topsoil, which is "a precious commodity for any farmer," Hall said.
Hall praised DuMond's partnership, calling this teamwork an "absolutely perfect, four-star example of an environmental group, a group concerned with the health of the lake, working shoulder-to-shoulder collaboratively with a large farmer."
"Typically what we all hear about is the farmers don't want to give up any land for production, and nothing is black and white like that, but Todd DuMond and OWLA have a close working relationship and this is an example of what comes from that partnership," Hall said.
Hall and DuMond were among those hammering the cane into the Earth Saturday. DuMond said taking care of the soil and the lake is beneficial to the lake to his farm and "to everybody." His farm has implemented a series of measurements to filter water that flows through his crop field, noting the tremendous amount of time and effort into these efforts.
Tim Volk, associate professor at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, brought 1,500 willow canes, with two different kinds of willow. He said he was happy to get involved, and was glad so many volunteers were helping out.
"I think this is great, the fact that they could organize this many people to come out. One, it makes it easier, but I think any time people come and do this sort of thing, it just gives them a little more sense of ownership on what's going on in the lake and their community," Volk said.
Also hard are work were Scott Lockhart, Dr. Adam Effler, executive director of the watershed management council, and Ally Berry, who has been a watershed inspector with the council for about two weeks. They both expressed excitement about helping out, with Berry adding she is from Auburn, so ensuring the lake's health is important to her. Effler said the clay soil makes it difficult for water to run through, and Berry noted there aren't many air pockets between clay pockets because they're so small, so it's hard for the water to get through.
Boy Scouts Colton Hai, Jacob Varga and Kurt Akins were also adding the willow canes while joking around with each other. Each came prepared with boots on as they made their way through the soil. Colton's father John, the scoutmaster for troop 21, said community service hours are a part of rank advancement and being a part of the event allows them to learn from the environmental professionals.
"It's just a nice thing to do for the community and from what we've heard, it's saving the lake," Jacob said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.