The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday it has finalized a cleanup plan for a plume of contaminated groundwater that stretches from Auburn to Union Springs.
The contamination stretches from the former General Electric site in Auburn, also known as the Powerex Facility, to the village of Union Springs, and is divided into three areas based on the level of contamination.
After soliciting comments and holding a public hearing in August, the EPA has now finalized its plan for Area 3, which calls for continued monitoring to ensure the effectiveness of the natural breakdown of contaminants.
Area 1 is defined as the area immediately south of the former plant and extends approximately 700 to 900 feet south of West Genesee Street. Area 2 is southwest of Area 1 and extends in that direction toward the town of Aurelius, while Area 3 is further southwest and extends to Union Springs.
In 2016, a treatment process for Area 1 was enacted in which vegetable oil was injected into the ground to promote the growth of bacteria that break down the specific contaminants found at the site.
The plan for Area 2 called for the same kind of monitoring as has now been decided for Area 3. The process is estimated to take approximately 30 years for the groundwater to return to acceptable standards, and the plan also includes long-term monitoring, periodic review and certifications, and institutional controls.
The documentation for the plan includes responses to questions submitted by the public, including those during the August public hearing. The record of decision for the plan can be found on the EPA's official website at cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/SiteProfiles/index.cfm?fuseaction=second.Stayup&id=0204289.