EPA grant will help Cayuga County digester take in more food waste

Ahead of what could be a surge in demand for food waste processing facilities in central New York, the biogas digester operating on Cayuga County-owned land in Sennett has secured federal funding to help add equipment.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a $235,440 grant for the Cayuga County Digester operated by Generate Capital under a 2016 lease-to-own agreement with the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation Agreement. The facility processes farm and food waste to produce energy, which is sold to the county and the district to help power government facilities on County House Road.

Originally built with plans for the primary waste source to be manure from area farms, the digester in recent years has been taking increased amounts of food waste into its mix of organic waste material that is converted into biogas. The gas is then used to produce power.

The process also results in a nutrient-rich byproduct that can be used as fertilizer. The Cayuga County digester trucks its byproduct to a waste lagoon on agricultural land in Mentz, where it is used as fertilizer by the landowner, Hourigan Farms.