EPA grant will help Cayuga County digester take in more food waste

Ahead of what could be a surge in demand for food waste processing facilities in central New York, the biogas digester operating on Cayuga County-owned land in Sennett has secured federal funding to help add equipment.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a $235,440 grant for the Cayuga County Digester operated by Generate Capital under a 2016 lease-to-own agreement with the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation Agreement. The facility processes farm and food waste to produce energy, which is sold to the county and the district to help power government facilities on County House Road.
Originally built with plans for the primary waste source to be manure from area farms, the digester in recent years has been taking increased amounts of food waste into its mix of organic waste material that is converted into biogas. The gas is then used to produce power.
The process also results in a nutrient-rich byproduct that can be used as fertilizer. The Cayuga County digester trucks its byproduct to a waste lagoon on agricultural land in Mentz, where it is used as fertilizer by the landowner, Hourigan Farms.
The EPA grant will allow Cayuga County's digester to increase capacity through the purchase of a new baler, a machine that can process food waste with higher amounts of packaging and contaminants, which must be separated out before being added to the digester.
The federal grant will be funneled through Central New York Technology Development Organization, a regional nonprofit that provides consulting and training services to manufacturing and technology businesses. TDO applied for the funding earlier this year with support from Cayuga County.
“TDO is off-the-charts excited to be able to bring this project to Cayuga County,” said TDO Center Director Jim D’Agostino in a press release. “Our gratitude goes out to the EPA for investing and supporting the growth of anaerobic digesters, to our top-notch partner Generate Capital who will be making considerable investment to the facility, and finally to (Cayuga County Legislator) Keith Batman for his support on our application. We are chomping at the bit to get started.”
The grant is part of the federal government's Winning on Reducing Food Waste Initiative, a project involving the EPA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration. The initiative's goals include reducing the amount of food waste that gets incinerated or dumped in landfills.
The new baler also helps reduce the space that food waste packaging takes up in landfills because it can produce bales of aggregated packaging "rather than filling dumpsters with loose packaging, ultimately decreasing the costs associated with disposing of packaging and increasing processing speed," the press release said.
One reason the digester operator is looking to increase its capacity is a state law that will take effect in 2002. At that time, large food waste producers — such as supermarkets, colleges, hotels and sporting venues – will be required to donate leftover edible food and prepare remaining scraps for animal feed or a recycling facility if one is operating within 25 miles.
The grant expanding food waste processing at the Cayuga County digester comes less than a year after the facility was cited and fined by the state Department of Environmental Conservation for taking in waste without proper permits and monitoring.
The DEC and Generate Capital in December agreed to a consent order that included a $19,500 penalty for violations of its operating permit identified by state environmental investigators earlier in 2019.
According to the consent order, the digester was in violation of its state solid waste permit for, among other things, taking in unauthorized materials, failing to sample and analyze the byproduct material to ensure it was in compliance with environmental standards, failing to sample incoming waste and other record-keeping violations. At the time of the consent order, the DEC said the facility was now complying with its permit conditions.
Through a local limited liability company called CH4 Generate Cayuga, Generate Capital oversees the digester under a 2016 lease-to-own agreement with the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District in which the renewable energy company is paying $4 million over a 20-year period. The digester cost the district about $10.5 million to build, using a combination of state and federal grants and money loaned from Cayuga County.
When it was originally built, the digester's purpose was to help local farmers get rid of excess manure while using the electricity created to help power county-owned facilities. The district first operated the digester itself, but shut it down in 2014 after struggling to make the operation cost effective and began a search for a private operator to take over.
